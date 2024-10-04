Ranveer Brar on praise for The Buckingham Murders: Heartwarming

Chef turned actor Ranveer Brar, who played the role of Daljeet Kohli, in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders which was released recently, says that the response has been "overwhelming." "It's very heartwarming to see the industry appreciate it. Many senior people from the industry praised my work, which for me, means a lot," he exclaims. Ranveer Brar on The Buckingham Murders

The 46-year-old, who marked his Bollywood debut with the film and has worked in an OTT project Modern Love Mumbai before, says that an artist doesn't feel any difference between the two mediums. "When I saw the film on the big screen, I really understood. Agar vo nahi hota toh I wouldn't have actually understood the difference between shooting for web or theatrical. The smaller nuances that make the impact are far more important," he continues, "A little bit of music on the big screen makes a much larger impact than sitting at home and watching OTT. Toh jaise hum khaana banaate hue bhi bolte hain, bas vaise hi thoda namak mirch ka hisaab change karna hota hai."

Also Read: The Buckingham Murders teaser: Grieving mother Kareena Kapoor turns detective in crime thriller

Ask him about The Buckingham Murders' poor box office collections and he shares that there are a lot of factors backing these numbers. "I think that I am too new for all this. But, what may be happening behind the scenes, we don't know. There are a lot of factors that define viewership and the aura for a film. Plus, it was a limited release, 172 screens only. It wasn't in as many theatres as we wanted it to be. But, the word of mouth was so good that brought it this far," Brar elaborates.

For him, the balancing act of his profession as a chef and now an actor, is going all good till now. "Being a chef is something you really can't undo. Aisa toh hai nahi ki cycle chalaana bhul jaayenge. That's something that you are for life, and then how do you extend yourselves is your quest. Some people write, some play, I act. I think this is a good extension that I'd like to pursue. I can't complain, both things are going well hand in hand," he ends.