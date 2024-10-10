'Sea of blue' at Ratan Tata's final journey as Tata employees queue to pay last respects

A moving tribute shared on X (formerly Twitter) described national icon Ratan Tata’s farewell as a “testament to his goodwill”. Policemen carry a coffin of the former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata before the funeral, in Mumbai.(REUTERS)

Venture capitalist Rahul Mathur highlighted the special treatment given to Tata Group employees, noting that the sea of blue tops and badges in the queue was a poignant display of the company's respect and loyalty to Tata.

He wrote, “The queue for Tata employees was longer than the general category queue. Every person entering was given a Tata Copper water bottle, and there was a dedicated queue for older employees and senior citizens.”

Mathur also wrote that attendees were asked to put their phones down as they approached closer to pay their respects to Mr Tata. Expressing his gratitude, he said, “I wasn’t the only one in tears. Thank you to the entire support staff from Tata Group – this was well-organized and a fitting farewell to such a great man.”

Check out the tweet here:

Crowds of mourners gathered in India's financial capital Mumbai on Thursday for the funeral of industrialist Ratan Tata, hailed as a "titan" who led one of the country's biggest conglomerates.

His coffin, draped in an Indian flag, was flanked by a guard of honour, with a marching band of trumpets and drums accompanying the procession.

Mumbai has declared a day of mourning, with the funeral rites to take place on Thursday afternoon.

The mortal remains of industrialist Ratan Tata are being taken from Mumbai’s NCPA to Worli for final rites.

His body was kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai for the public to pay respects from around 10.30 am to 3.55 pm where thousands of people from different walks of life flocked in.

Tata, credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, died at age 86 at the Breach Candy Hospital in the city on Wednesday night.

(Also Read: Ratan Tata demise: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy pay condolences)