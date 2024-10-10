Ratan Tata funeral LIVE updates: ‘God to us’—workers remember industrialist
Ratan Tata Funeral Live Updates: The mortal remains of iconic industrialist Ratan Tata have been placed at Mumbai's NCPA Lawns, allowing the public to pay their last respects to the legend. The remains will be accessible until 4 pm. Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday night at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 86. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde announced that the last rites will be conducted with full state honours....Read More
The chief minister's office has also declared a one-day mourning period in light of Ratan Tata's death, with no state celebrations scheduled for today.
All government buildings will fly the national flag at half-mast, and no cultural or entertainment programmes will be held. “Ratan Tata's funeral will be conducted with all state honours,” the CMO of Maharashtra added.
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi referred to Ratan Tata as a “visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being,” highlighting his remarkable passion for dreaming big and giving back.
Born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, Ratan Tata led the Tata Group from 1991 until his retirement in 2012 and was later appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.
Ratan Tata funeral LIVE updates: Chandrababu Naidu calls Tata a ‘rare businessman’
Ratan Tata funeral LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday described Ratan Tata as a rare businessman, saying the importance of conducting business ethically—something Tata exemplified throughout his life. He added that Tata made India visible on the global stage and had remarkable vision as an industrialist.
Ratan Tata funeral LIVE updates: Tributes pour in for industrialist, revered as a 'God'
Ratan Tata funeral LIVE updates: A worker from the Tata Steel Plant in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Thursday while expressing grief over the passing of Ratan Tata, described him as "like a god" to them. “We are deeply saddened. Ratan Tata was like a god to us. With inflation rising nowadays, I recall that during his visit here in 2012-14, he advocated for a minimum salary of over ₹10,000 for workers. That was his vision. Today feels like losing a family member,” he said.
Ratan Tata funeral LIVE updates: Amit Shah pays respects to iconic industrialist
Ratan Tata funeral LIVE updates: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid his respects to industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai on Thursday. He arrived at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in South Mumbai, accompanied by chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal
Ratan Tata Funeral Live Updates: Cremation to take place after 4 pm
Ratan Tata Funeral Live Updates: Ratan Tata's mortal remains will be available for public viewing at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in South Mumbai till 4 pm. The cremation will take place at Worli.