People gathered around the mortal remains of Indian industrialist Ratan Tata at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) to pay their respects ahead of its cremation in Mumbai on October 10.

Ratan Tata Funeral Live Updates: The mortal remains of iconic industrialist Ratan Tata have been placed at Mumbai's NCPA Lawns, allowing the public to pay their last respects to the legend. The remains will be accessible until 4 pm. Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday night at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 86. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde announced that the last rites will be conducted with full state honours.

The chief minister's office has also declared a one-day mourning period in light of Ratan Tata's death, with no state celebrations scheduled for today.



All government buildings will fly the national flag at half-mast, and no cultural or entertainment programmes will be held. “Ratan Tata's funeral will be conducted with all state honours,” the CMO of Maharashtra added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi referred to Ratan Tata as a “visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being,” highlighting his remarkable passion for dreaming big and giving back.

Born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, Ratan Tata led the Tata Group from 1991 until his retirement in 2012 and was later appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.