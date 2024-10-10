Ratan Tata demise: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy pay condolences

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister Kumaraswamy and other prominent political leaders on Thursday condoled the demise of Tata Group chairperson emeritus Ratan Tata, who died following prolonged illness. Condoling the demise, Siddaramaiah called Tata an iconic industrialist and visionary leader. Ratan Tata death: People gather to pay their respects to Indian industrialist Ratan Tata at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).(AFP)

"His (Ratan Tata) contributions to India's progress and philanthropy are immeasurable. His legacy of compassion, humility, and nation-building will continue to inspire generations," he said.

In his message, JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda said India lost a visionary business leader in the passing of Tata.

"In his early years as Chairman, Tata Group, I had negotiated the creation of a new airport for Bangalore with him. I was CM then. Later too we were in touch. He was a very gentle person. RIP," the former PM said on 'X'.

Expressing grief on 'X' Kumaraswamy wrote, "I'm deeply saddened to hear about Shri Ratan Tata's demise. His legacy as a philanthropist and industrialist has profoundly impacted countless lives and communities. His vision, compassion, and unwavering dedication to social causes will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this challenging time."

Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night. Tata, who led the salt-to-software conglomerate to new heights, was 86.