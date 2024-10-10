Ratan Tata's unparalleled love for Bengaluru Aero Shows and flying fighter jets. A throw back

As the country mourns the death of former Tata group chairman and philanthropist Ratan Tata, the people of Bengaluru reminisced how he was excited to show up at the aero shows in the city and express his love for flying fighter jets. Ratan Tata also in many instances said that co-piloting these jets was one of the favorite moments of his life. In 2020, Ratan Tata reminisced about the moment and took to social media to express his love for the aero show once again.

Also Read - India Inc loses its crown jewel — Ratan Tata

Back in 2011, Ratan Tata took the audience of the annual Bengaluru aero show by surprise after making an entry with an advanced F/A-18 super hornet. The then 74-year-old business conglomerate proved why he is special when it comes to live his life to the fullest.

After finishing the jet rides in the air base of Yelahanka, Ratan Tata said that there is a joy in taking rides on these advanced fighter jets. “During the ride, we performed aerobatics. We flew low, high and went through some accelerations. I loved it and I would not mind doing it all again,” said the charming tycoon while speaking to the press post flying.

He also said that participating in Bengaluru Aero Shows is a special moment for him. “This is not my first time flying in fighter jets but definitely my favorite one. The Bengaluru aero show gave me a terrific experience,” he added.

Also Read - Ratan Tata death: PM Narendra Modi speaks to Noel Tata; Amit Shah to attend funeral

Nine years later, in 2020, Ratan Tata reminisced about the moment and took to social media to express his love for the aero show once again. At the end of 2020, he shared a picture from the Bengaluru Aero Show and wrote, “It is not just the end of a year, but the end of a decade too. I look forward with excitement to the new decade ahead, which is a great time to be relevant, to stand for causes you believe in, to create something from scratch, make special connections, laugh, and write a little bit of history. Here's one of my favorite moments from this decade, flying the F18 Super Hornet at the Bangalore Aero Show.”