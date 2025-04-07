Tejasswi Prakash recalls being body-shamed, bullied in college for ‘weird body type, football face'

Television actor Tejasswi Prakash recently opened up about being body-shamed while growing up due to her body type. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the actor also recalled being bullied in college and how that ultimately led to her big break. (Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash says women relying on men for investments is 'stupid') Tejasswi Prakash reveals how bullying in college led to big break.

Tejasswi Prakash opens up on being body-shamed

Speaking about being body-shamed for having a chubby face and a thin body, Tejasswi said, “I’ve always been on the thin side, and I find it funny when people think it’s okay to comment on someone’s weight, saying ‘you’re so thin’ or ‘you’re healthy now.’ But if someone has gained weight, you probably wouldn’t say something similar. I’ve had a weird body type, with a thin body and a chubby face. People would get confused and make comments like ‘football face.’ Even now, I have a chubby face, and I’m not sure I can change it. But I don’t take comments negatively; instead, I think about making positive changes, like increasing my protein intake or doing face yoga.”

She further added that she doesn’t let harsh comments affect her and believes in finding a balance between body positivity and self-improvement. She shared that she takes constructive feedback and works on herself.

Tejasswi Prakash recalls being bullied in college

Tejasswi also opened up about being bullied in college. She recalled how people used to call her “Chubby” and mocked her appearance. But then, one incident changed everything. She said, “At 17, at my college fest, I saw the stage was dirty. Toh main sochi, ‘Saaf kardeti hu.’ (So I thought, ‘Let me clean it.’) While doing that, someone clicked my photo and uploaded it, saying, ‘Tejasswi doing what she is best at.’ When I found out about the photo, I felt so insulted; I ran home and cried…the entire night. That night, I felt the need to prove myself to the world.”

Soon after, she heard about a beauty pageant being hosted at her college and decided to participate—even though she admitted she didn’t even know the basics of modelling at the time. Fortunately, luck was on her side, and she was declared the winner. This led to a few magazine cover shoots and recognition from casting agents. When she received her first audition call, she casually decided to try her luck in television. When she returned to college, the same people who had once bullied her were now lining up to take pictures with her.

About Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi began her acting career with the show 2612 but rose to fame with Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She went on to appear in several popular television shows, including Pehredaar Piya Ki, Karn Sangini, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, and more. She won hearts with her performance in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. However, she had to quit the show in 6th place due to health issues.

She also participated in Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, and won the season, defeating Pratik Sehajpal. Tejasswi is currently a contestant on the cooking-based reality show Celebrity MasterChef India. With judges Farah Khan, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna, the show is now in its final leg. The finalists include Nikki Tamboli, Gaurav Khanna, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, and Tejasswi—who will battle it out for the trophy.