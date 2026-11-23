The trailer opens with Steve speaking to Peggy about the life they chose after he returned the Infinity Stones. "We made a choice, that we knew was right," he tells her. But there is one part of his past that he has not fully shared with their son. When the boy asks, "Dad, were you a superhero?" Steve answers, “There were six of us, called the Avengers”. The moment offers a glimpse of the family life Steve has built, before the threat of Doctor Doom pulls him back into the world he left behind.

Marvel has released the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday , and it brings together some of the biggest names from across its superhero universe. The new footage gives fans a glimpse of Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, while also revealing the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. The retired Captain America is living a quiet life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and their son, but that changes when the Fantastic Four turn up and ask him to join the fight against Doom. The film is set to release in theatres on December 18.

Doctor Doom has a warning for the Avengers Robert Downey Jr. returns to the Marvel universe, this time as Victor Von Doom. The trailer offers a brief look at the villain and the threat he poses to the heroes. In one of the more unsettling moments, Doom delivers a warning to them: "All of you have lived stolen lives. But now you must give them back".

There is also a glimpse of a confrontation between Doom and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), suggesting that even some of the most powerful heroes will have their hands full. Later, Thor is seen speaking to a room full of heroes from different teams and universes. He admits, "I don't even know who half of you are," before asking them to "put aside your petty squabbles". With so many characters coming together, the trailer makes it clear that taking on Doom will require more than one superhero team.