Shah Rukh Khan admits struggling to remember Ed Sheeran's lyrics in King song Tu Mil Jaaye, praises daughter Suhana Khan for her effortless lip-sync

Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana shared a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video on Instagram as she got ready to attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. In the video, the actor was seen getting her hair and make-up done while lip-syncing to Ed Sheeran's part in King's song Tu Mil Jaaye. The video ended with a transition showing Suhana going from wearing a night suit to looking stunning in a red and gold lehenga for the Diwali bash.

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his impeccable lip-syncing skills, so much so that even Alia Bhatt once took lessons from the superstar. However, the actor recently admitted that he found it difficult to keep up with Ed Sheeran 's fast-paced lyrics in King's song Tu Mil Jaaye . While Shah Rukh struggled to remember the words, he was thoroughly impressed with how effortlessly his daughter, Suhana Khan, lip-synced to the track.

Shah Rukh was quick to react to the video and wrote, "How do you remember the words it was so difficult for me because Ed sings so fast!!!" Fans were thrilled to see the superstar's comment. One fan wrote, "because she's your daughter." Another commented, "She got these skills from you." Another comment read, "father cheering for his daughter is the best thing ever." Yet another fan wrote, "everything is possible for King and his princess."

Suhana will be making her theatrical debut with King. The actor, who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies, is all set to make her big-screen debut.

About Tu Mil Jaaye Ed Sheeran's vocals in Shah Rukh's song Tu Mil Jaaye took everyone by surprise. The first track from the actor's upcoming film, King, also features vocals by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi.

In a social media post, Ed revealed that his association with Shah Rukh Khan had grown over the years following their first meeting. He recalled how the actor had suggested that he create a song for his next film, marking his Bollywood debut. The British singer also recalled visiting Shah Rukh's house during his last trip to India to shoot a cameo for his song Sapphire, featuring Arijit Singh. During that visit, Shah Rukh introduced him to music composer duo Sachin-Jigar. Sheeran revealed that he wrote and recorded his verse for Tu Mil Jaaye that very night.

About King Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King is an action film that also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The film also features Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Rani Mukerji, Saurabh Shukla and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others, in key roles.

The film marks the sixth collaboration between Shah Rukh and Deepika and Suhana's theatrical debut. It also marks Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after three years. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.