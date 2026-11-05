Alia Bhatt shares BTS pics of daughter Raha and Ranbir Kapoor from Ramayana sets, praises him for putting ‘heart and soul’ into the movie

Alia shared a pair of BTS pics from the set of Ramayana, where Ranbir was seen in costume as Lord Rama. Their daughter, Raha Kapoor, was present on set too and held on to Ranbir as she looked above, perhaps at the large set piece that resembled a forest.

The most anticipated film of the year, Ramayana , has finally released in theatres today. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Nitesh Tiwari's film is an adaptation of Valmiki's epic and also draws from other sources of the story, including Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. Ranbir has been receiving positive reviews for his performance in the film. Actor-wife Alia Bhatt could not be more proud, as she took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt post to celebrate this special day.

In the caption, Alia wrote, "you poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her (red heart emoticon) so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them."

Ramayana, made on a reported budget of ₹4000 crore, is one of the most expensive film productions in the world, not just in India. With VFX from eight-time Oscar-winning studio DNEG, it is being marketed as India's first film equivalent of Hollywood blockbusters. For its global release, the makers have partnered with Sony Pictures, which is giving it the widest release for any Indian film - in 70,000 screens.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit's Prime Focus and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.