Alia Bhatt shares BTS pics of daughter Raha and Ranbir Kapoor from Ramayana sets, praises him for putting ‘heart and soul’ into the movie
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. The film has released in theatres today, ahead of Diwali.
The most anticipated film of the year, Ramayana, has finally released in theatres today. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Nitesh Tiwari's film is an adaptation of Valmiki's epic and also draws from other sources of the story, including Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. Ranbir has been receiving positive reviews for his performance in the film. Actor-wife Alia Bhatt could not be more proud, as she took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt post to celebrate this special day.
What Alia wrote
Alia shared a pair of BTS pics from the set of Ramayana, where Ranbir was seen in costume as Lord Rama. Their daughter, Raha Kapoor, was present on set too and held on to Ranbir as she looked above, perhaps at the large set piece that resembled a forest.
In the caption, Alia wrote, "you poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her (red heart emoticon) so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them."
About the film
Deep Dive
Ramayana, made on a reported budget of ₹4000 crore, is one of the most expensive film productions in the world, not just in India. With VFX from eight-time Oscar-winning studio DNEG, it is being marketed as India's first film equivalent of Hollywood blockbusters. For its global release, the makers have partnered with Sony Pictures, which is giving it the widest release for any Indian film - in 70,000 screens.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit's Prime Focus and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
An excerpt from the HT review of Ramayana read, “Ranbir Kapoor as Ram is a mixed bag. He moves effortlessly through the action sequences, but doesn't quite evoke the sense of devotion that Arun Govil did back in the day. The fact that Govil himself plays Raja Dashrath here makes for a rather sweet full circle moment. He is pitch perfect.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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