Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.
Godzilla Minus Zero crosses $100 million worldwide, but has a dismal show in India, earns just ₹3 crore in 3 days
Japanese film Godzilla Minus Zero arrived in India two weeks after its global release and despite positive reviews, failed to leave a mark at the box office.
It was bigger than Ramayana when it released globally on November 6. Godzilla Minus Zero received critical acclaim and a record-breaking box-office start in North America. Its India release was delayed, though. Because Ramayana blocked all IMAX screens for two weeks, the Japanese film arrived in Indian theatres only on November 20. And even as it continues to rewrite record books overseas, the film’s first weekend in India has been nothing short of dismal.
Godzilla Minus Zero India box office collection
Minus Zero, the second film in Takashi Yamazaki’s take on the popular monster, opened in India on Friday to just ₹70 lakh net, one of the lowest openings for a global film with a wide release in India. The situation improved only marginally on Saturday, as the film collected ₹1.10 crore net. Godzilla Minus Zero needed a dramatic turnaround on Sunday to salvage the opening weekend, but it was not to be. With a 10% increase, Minus Zero made ₹1.22 crore on Sunday, rounding out its opening weekend in India at ₹3 crore net. The film has been released in about 200 screens nationwide and registered occupancy of around 25% over the weekend, a low figure.
Godzilla Minus Zero crosses $100 million worldwide
Globally, the film has done far better. It opened in the US to record numbers, earning close to $30 million in its first weekend in North America, a record for any non-English film. By the end of November 22, Minus Zero has earned $54 million in North America and $55 million overseas, taking its global haul to $109 million. This includes a strong third weekend haul of $2.7 million from the US and Canada. In Japan, its home country, Minus Zero has collected over $25 million.
Globally, Minus Zero has been competing against Ramayana, the Bollywood film that released over the same weekend. Godzilla Minus Zero has fared better in North America, minting $54 million to Ramayana’s $28 million in the region, but the Hindi film has done far better in Asia. This has allowed the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer to win the global battle. Its worldwide haul stands at $185 million, largely on the back of its ₹1142 crore ($123 million) haul in India.
All about Godzilla Minus Zero
A sequel to Godzilla Minus One (2023), Godzilla Minus Zero is the 34th film in the franchise produced by Toho. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the period drama sees Godzilla and King Ghidorah's clash in a post-war Japan. Minus Zero is a commercial success, having been mounted on a shoestring budget of around $18 million.
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