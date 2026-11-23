Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Sobhita Dhulipala wishes ‘lover’ Naga Chaitanya on 40th birthday with romantic pictures, goofy video
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala married in 2024 after dating for two years. Chaitanya turned 40 on November 23.
Actor Naga Chaitanya turned 40 on November 23, and his wife, actor Sobhita Dhulipala, had the sweetest birthday wish for her ‘lover’. She posted romantic pictures and a goofy video to make his day special. Fans also flooded her comments section with birthday wishes for the Telugu star.
Sobhita Dhulipala’s birthday wish for Naga Chaitanya on his 40th
On Monday, Sobhita posted pictures and videos of Chaitanya on her Instagram. “Happy birthday lover,” she wrote in her caption. She also posted pictures taken at Pyxida Fish Tavern in Cyprus during their vacation there earlier this year. One picture shows the couple kissing under the archway, and another shows him hugging her close as they pose. A video she posted shows Chaitanya goofing around at a mirrored art installation, making faces as they reflect back. “Come inside… dude,” Sobhita is heard saying, giggling in the background.
Naga Chaitanya on what he loves in Sobhita Dhulipala
Chaitanya recently attended the Honest Townhall to interact with fans and promote his upcoming film Vrushakarma. When a fan asked him to list one thing he loves about Sobhita, he said, “A lot of qualities in Sobhita. But I think to speak about one: her dynamic nature. She’s such a beautiful mix of culture and new-age contemporary language, you know? She’s a beautiful mix of these two worlds. She’s always open to discovering.”
Incidentally, he gave an example of a vacation and said, “For example, we go on a holiday, and I have a set plan. If it doesn’t work out, my mind freezes. But she will just find a cue to take the lead and move forward. I discovered new things because of her nature. I’ve learnt how to be so much more impromptu, which has taught me so many new things. I just love that dynamic, young, curious nature in her.”
During a rapid-fire round, when he was asked to describe his wife in one word, he said ‘love’.
About Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala
Chaitanya and Sobhita dated for two years before getting engaged in August 2024 and making their relationship public. The couple married at his family-owned Annapurna Studios in December of the same year.
Chaitanya last starred in Thandel in 2025, alongside Sai Pallavi. His next film, Vrushakarma, will hit screens on December 4. Sobhita last starred in the Prime Video film Cheekatilo this year. Her next film is Vettuvam with Pa Ranjith. It is slated for release for Pongal 2027.
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