Vrushakarma glimpse: Naga Chaitanya battles Sparsh Shrivastava; fans impressed by Laapataa Ladies actor's evil turn
Vrushakarma glimpse: Karthik Dandu's mystical thriller stars Naga Chaitanya, Sparsh Shrivastava and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles.
Vrushakarma glimpse: Karthik Dandu released the glimpse of his upcoming mystic thriller Vrushakarma on Thursday. The film starring Naga Chaitanya, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava will see the battle of good versus evil, if the glimpse is anything to go by. Fans seemed impressed with Laapataa Ladies actor Sparsh being cast as the chilling antagonist.
Vrushakarma glimpse sees Naga Chaitanya face Sparsh Shrivastava’s evil
The 2-minute glimpse begins with Sparsh’s character using dark magic to target a man and kill him even as he stays in the confines of his home. He also seems possessed by something sinister that makes him twist and contort. Vrushakarma’s mysterious world unfolds with a voiceover stating that whenever a supernatural force awakens, destiny chooses a Vrushakarma to counter it. Chaitanya is introduced as the man who faces off Sparsh’s evil, fighting through everything. Meenakshi, Zarina Wahab and Jayaram were also introduced in the glimpse.
Internet reacts to Vrushakarma glimpse, like Sparsh’s casting
The reaction to Vrushakarma's glimpse seemed mostly positive, with many impressed with Sparsh being cast as the antagonist. “Sparsh Shrivastava perfect cast for antagonist role,” wrote an X (formerly Twitter) user. Another seemed to agree with them, “Sparsh will dominate everyone.” One person even wrote, “I am so f**king sold by Sparsh Shrivastava’s casting.” Many also praised Chaitanya, leaving comments like, “Cute boy #NagaChaitanya is now Mass Avatar,” and “Naga Chaitanya looks outstanding!” Many also had positive comments about the glimpse.
About Vrushakarma
In a 2025 interview with Hindustan Times, Chaitanya spoke about the film and said, “It revolves around predictions…predictions that are discovered from many years back that lead my character, Arjun, on a journey. I play a treasure hunter in the film. The film is also looped into our mythology. It is a proper spectacle film that I can’t wait for the audience to experience in theatres.” Vrushakarma is produced jointly by SVCC and Sukumar Writings, with Bapineedu presenting the venture.
The makers of the film described it as: “Welcome to the world of Vrushakarma, a Mythical Spectacle Like Never Before Starring Yuvasamrat Naga Chaitanya and Meenakshi Chaudhary.” Ajaneesh B Loknath has composed the film’s music, while Ragul D Herian is the cinematographer and Naveen Nooli is the editor. Sri Nagendra Tangala is the production designer. Karthik’s last film, Virupaksha, which starred Sai Durgha Tej and Samyuktha, was released in 2023 and was a massive hit. A release date for Vrushakarma is yet to be announced.
