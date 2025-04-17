Sparsh Shrivastava talks about pressure after Laapataa Ladies: ‘I feel responsibility to be associated with good script’

Sparsh Shrivastava came into spotlight with his impeccable performance in Laapataa Ladies and also received praise for his acting chops in web series like Jamtara and Dupahiya. The actor, in a recent interview, has opened up about feeling more responsible after the super success of Laapataa Ladies. Sparsh Shrivastava earned rave reviews for Laapataa Ladies and he admits feeling a responsibility towards his audience after the film's success.

In an interview with India Today, Sparsh was asked whether he feels pressure after creating a benchmark with his performance in Kiran Rao directed film.

‘I feel a responsibility to be associated with good scripts’

"I can say that I feel a responsibility to be associated with good scripts. There is only one purpose of scripts. Films, web shows, dance shows have one purpose to entertain the audiences, first. Everything else comes later. So whatever project I do, if it can give a good message, great! Otherwise it should at least bring a smile to my audiences. They should get a relief from their stressful lives," Sparsh said.

The actor also talked about facing rejection and his unique way to handle it.

"I don't take rejections very personally. In fact, I celebrate them. That's my way. There was one project I was very attached to a long time ago, and when that didn't work out. It shook me a little. I told myself that I will not get affected by these things. Rather, I went and gave myself a treat. So now, I celebrate my rejections," the actor added.

The 25-year-old star has worked extensively in Television since his early days. The audiences loved him in Chak Dhum Dhum, Shake It up and Balika Vadhu. But does he feel a bias after transitioning to the film industry? The actor admitted that there must be bias but he can't forget his roots. Since he doesn't come from any acting school, his learning has been all on job and in fact, he credited his TV experience equivalent to an acting school education.

Sparsh's future projects

Sparsh's Amazon prime series Dupahiya, set in the fictional crime-free village of Dhadakpur was a heartland comedy, that won over audiences with its slice of life humour, unforgettable characters, stellar performances and heartwarming small-town charm. Featuring Gajraj Rao Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles, the series is set to be renewed for a second season.

Speaking about the second season, creators and executive producers Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani, in a press note, said, “As we gear up for season two, we are grateful for the love and appreciation, and we cannot wait to return to Dhadakpur. With season 2, we plan on taking things up a notch--bigger laughs, funnier moments, more thrills, and even more surprises. We can't wait for viewers to dive into what's next in the world of Dupahiya."