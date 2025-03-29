Dupahiya 2: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava announce new season with fun video. Watch

Fans of Dupahiya are in for a treat as the show's makers announced the second season on Friday. It stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles. (Also Read | Dupahiya review: A social commentary soaked in classy satire, Hrishikesh Mukherjee-brand humour that never fails) Dupahiya season one has been directed by Sonam Nair.

Taking to Instagram, Prime Video posted a video of the cast announcing the next season. The caption read, “Koi daatega nahi na? Kyunki humne Dupahiya Season 2 mangwa liya hai (No one will scold, right? Because we have ordered Dupahiya Season 2.” In the clip, Gajraj, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Shivani Raghuvanshi sang a song and made the announcement.

Dupahiya is set in the fictional crime-free village of Dhadakpur. A heartland comedy, the series won over audiences with its razor-sharp humour, unforgettable characters, stellar performances and heartwarming small-town charm.

Speaking about the second season, creators and executive producers Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani, in a press note, said, “Collaborating with Prime Video and bringing Dupahiya to life has been an incredible journey, made even more special by the overwhelming love from audiences.”

“Witnessing the show resonate so deeply with viewers has been truly gratifying. As we gear up for season two, we are grateful for the love and appreciation, and we cannot wait to return to Dhadakpur. With season 2, we plan on taking things up a notch--bigger laughs, funnier moments, more thrills, and even more surprises. We can't wait for viewers to dive into what's next in the world of Dupahiya,” they added.

Created by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel LLP and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg, season one of Dupahiya is directed by Sonam Nair.