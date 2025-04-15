Laapataa Ladies actor Sparsh Shrivastava marks music debut, turns composer, singer and lyricist with the song Ji Huzoor

He might have won acclaim for his performance in Laapataa Ladies (2023), but along with acting, Sparsh Shrivastava’s heart beats for dance and music as well. In fact, not many know that he started off his career in the entertainment industry as the winner of a dance reality show. Sparsh Shrivastava is turning composer, singer and lyricist with the song Ji Huzoor

“Acting, dance and music are a perfect combination, and it has shaped up in the most beautiful way I could have thought of,” says the Jamtara — Sabka Number Ayega (2020) and Collar Bomb (2021) actor, who is all set to release his debut single on his YouTube channel.

Along with singing, the 25-year-old has also written and composed the track, titled Ji Huzoor. He shares, “It was not a sudden plan, I was cooking it for a long time but then I was not so confident about the music aspect of it. I started working on my songs over eight years ago, but it’s only now that I have found maturity in my writing and compositions. I feel confident to say my things to the audience through my songs.”

He recalls, “In 2017, I was riding my bike in Lokandwala (Mumbai) backroad and suddenly a dhun came to me which I started humming. On reaching home, I wrote the lyrics and composed it on an app. I am not the kind who will sit and write as it comes naturally to me. This track is from my most recent lot. I have written around 200 songs which I never released.”

Sparsh says that he’d like to focus on music and dance as well, in the future. He already has more songs lined up for release: “Once I establish my musical talent, I will showcase more of my dancing skills. I am looking forward to collaborations and even playback singing. It will be wonderful to hear my voice on other actors.”

He says that his talents are all inborn. “I am not a trained dancer, though I have learnt a lot from my mother. For acting and music, too, I did not receive any formal training,” he signs off.