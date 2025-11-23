Mahesh Babu wishes Naga Chaitanya on his 39th birthday; releases 1st look from Vrushakarma. See pic

Actor Naga Chaitanya turned 39 on November 23, and Mahesh Babu, the star of Varanasi, wished him on his birthday. Releasing his first look and the title of his next film, Vrushakarma, on Chaitanya’s birthday, Mahesh wrote this. Take a look. Mahesh Babu released Naga Chaitanya's first look from Vrushakarma on his birthday.

Naga Chaitanya’s first look from Vrushakarma released on birthday

Revealing the title of Chaitanya’s film as Vrushakarma and wishing him on his birthday, Mahesh wrote, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @chay_akkineni. #VrushaKarma looks super solid… looking forward to this. (hugs and thumbs-up emojis).” The first look shows Chaitanya wielding an iron rod while looking intense.

Replying to him, Chaitanya wrote, “Thanks @urstrulyMahesh Garu for this gesture! Means a lot.” He later also shared his first look on social media, writing, “#VRUSHAKARMA it is for #Nc24. @karthikdandu86 has something special coming your way for sure!”

His co-star Meenakshi Chaudhary also wished him on his birthday, writing, “Happy birthday Chayy!! Hoping this is your best year yet and eat lots of cake (love, party and cake emojis) #VRUSHAKARMA.”

About Vrushakarma

Vrushakarma is directed by Karthik Dandu of Virupaksha-fame. The film is produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar B under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings.

Describing the film’s title and Chaitanya’s first look, the press note reads: “The film is titled powerfully Vrushakarma, and it means one whose actions are righteous, signifying Naga Chaitanya’s character in the movie.” Chaitanya and Meenakshi play the leads, while Sparsh Shrivastava of Laapataa Ladies-fame is the antagonist. Ajaneesh B Loknath of Kantara-fame has composed the music.

After the 2021 hit film Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula, Chaitanya faced a string of flops. He made his Bollywood debut in 2022 with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. He turned things around this year with Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel, which became the first ₹100 crore film in his career.