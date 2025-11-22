Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra extend their heartiest wishes on SS Karthikeya's birthday; share pics, video

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra recently took to social media to extend warm birthday wishes to filmmaker S.S. Karthikeya, celebrating his special day with heartfelt messages and playful moments. The birthday greetings highlighted not only their affection for Karthikeya but also their admiration for his role behind the scenes in some of the industry’s biggest projects. SS Karthikeya, son of renowned director SS Rajamouli, is producing the upcoming film Varanasi, set to release in January 2027.

Mahesh Babu, PC wish Karthikeya

Mahesh Babu wrote, “The silent man behind everything we build… Happy Birthday, Karth… Always amazed to see you hold the toughest pieces together with ease … Wishing you a great year onwards and upwards.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra shared a fun video on her social media account showing her dancing with Karthikeya to A.R. Rahman’s iconic Urvashi Urvashi. She captioned it, “Take it easy, my friend. To the man who silently holds up the fort. Happy Birthday SS Karthikeya. So happy to be dancing through this movie with you.”

SS Karthikeya, son of the legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, is steadily carving out a name for himself in the Telugu film industry. He co-produces the highly ambitious upcoming film Varanasi under Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business. Speaking at the film’s grand launch, he admitted that he once imagined slowly working his way up through smaller films, but Varanasi’s scale turned out to be a “once-in-a-lifetime” leap.

About Varanasi

Varanasi is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli and set to release in January 2027, the movie promises a visually stunning, time-travelling action-adventure with deep mythological roots. The film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, all brought together under Rajamouli’s grand vision.

Music for Varanasi is composed by M.M. Keeravani, and the VFX work, including the announcement video, is handled by major international studios. One intriguing revelation from Rajamouli is that part of the story draws inspiration from a pivotal sequence in the Ramayana, lending the film a mythic dimension.