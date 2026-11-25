Playing one of Indian mythology’s most misunderstood women in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has prompted actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi to reflect on how society views female ambition. With the film having grossed ₹1,735 crore worldwide and reportedly in contention for the Oscars (Visual Effects) and Critics Choice Awards (Visual Effects and Stunt Design), Lara draws parallels between her character, Kaikeyi, and the expectations placed on women even today. “I’ve been an ambitious woman for a good part of three decades in the business. I don’t think I’ve been labelled negative for it. I do believe as a woman you can be ambitious. It comes down to how many feathers you ruffle while going about it,” says actor, adding, “In history, ambitious women have always been labelled as women who have abandoned their duty, which, according to society, is looking after children and the home.” Lara Dutta Bhupathi

Calling out the double standards, she adds, “You always see successful women being asked how they balance home and career; you will never see a man being asked that question. Today there are women who have created companies that benefit other women and there's a man standing behind them.” On playing Kaikeyi, she says, “It was a delicate balance to convey the dichotomy of being a mother yet being ambitious for her own son. Kaikeyi has always been looked at as one of the greatest villains for sending a God that has been revered, to a fate that you wouldn't wish on a lot of people. When you look at the bigger picture sometimes you are born with a soul contract to be a villain.”

Off screen, Lara and her husband, former tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi, are celebrating their 14-year-old daughter Saira’s recent tennis tournament win in Fujairah, UAE. “Sairah is young, she's good at school, good at sport, I dont know where her destiny lies. Mahesh and I are present as parents, that's a deal we made before we decided to have kids. We do our level best to ensure one of us is always with her to celebrate her wins.”

The actor, who was in Dubai with Saira when the conflict in West Asia escalated earlier this year, says the family is “still navigating its aftermath”. She says, “Life happens! You don't expect things to take a turn for he worse. We were fortunate to be in Dubai, the way the situation was handled gave us reassurance and a sense of safety. Being stuck in the middle of war is not something you wish on anybody and we are still navigating it in many ways but I come from a military family, maybe it runs in the blood. It is distressing to see other people stuck in war, civilians who have nothing to do with politics. ”