Lara Dutta on ordeal in Dubai with daughter mid US Israel Iran conflict: Saira will definitely have some trauma

The UAE has been home for us for the last three years so I wouldn't say that I was stuck there. My daughter (Saira, 14) has been playing tennis since she was seven-years-old, and three years ago we made a choice to move to Dubai to allow her to train with an elite performance coach who's based there. It just happened that Saira and I were on our own in Dubai because Mahesh was away in London for work when this war broke out. Though everybody had an inkling, until the time actually comes when you have bombs being intercepted right overhead and you hear these booms that sound like sonic booms, it doesn't feel like it's a close reality. The UAE government is doing such an incredible job of keeping everybody safe, but you can feel safe and protected and anxious and uncertain at the same time.

I normally don't put videos out like this as you don't want to encourage fear-mongering or create panic. But I was undertaking quite a dangerous journey back with my daughter and we didn't know what was going to be on the other side. I had this one percent thought in my head that this could possibly be the last thing that ever goes out. But I am back in India now and a lot of people reached out and sent a lot of blessings our way.

The ongoing dispute between US Israel and Iran has got the entire Middle East in a state of unrest. Many Indians got stuck in the UAE during the bombings, and amongst them was also Lara Dutta Bhupathi who was in Dubai with daughter Saira when the incident occurred. The actor even put up an emotional video on social media about the incident, and now that she is back in India, Lara Dutta Bhupathi got in a conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment & Lifestyle, for The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra. Excerpts:

Would you tell us about how you managed to eventually come out? So we chose to take a flight that was flying out of Fujairah, which meant getting on the roads. We hadn't left the house before that, we had these alerts going off on our phones every couple of hours whenever there were missiles being intercepted. The only instructions we were given was to stay indoors. We lived just about 10 kilometres away from the Jebal Ali port which was being bombed and hammered every day. You felt the reverberations every time even if there was an interception or drone debris hitting the ground. So we decided to take a chance as I didn't want to be on my own. I wanted to be with my husband, my family. So we drove two hours on the roads to Fujairah and just a day earlier, Fujairah port and the oil refinery had been bombed. It was scary. I was joking with my co-star Akshay Kumar that I felt like I was part of Airlift 2.

It was quite a harrowing wait at the airport as well because a lot of flights were being cancelled. Even at the airport, you could hear these booms and you were just hoping that nothing was struck. Hats off to the airlines as well as there were very quick with turnarounds. As we were taking off, we could see this huge orange ball of fire in a very close distance. In these kinds of situations, you just do what you feel is in the best interest to protect your family and your own mental health. But I am very clear that my daughter definitely is going to have some amount of trauma after having lived through this experience.