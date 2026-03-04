Teary-eyed Lara Dutta, in Dubai, talks about 'fighter jets, loud booms' amid US-Iran conflict; wants to return to India

The actor also spoke about witnessing fighter jets flying overhead and hearing loud booms. "But I just want to say that we are nervous and it's been scary. Lots of fighter jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms. Though we live in a villa in a very safe neighbourhood, the windows shake, the house and the doors rattle, and it's unnerving. But I haven't felt unsafe, not even once," she added.

Lara talks about facing "stressful days." "We have been in Dubai since the start of this Israel-Iran war, what's being termed the Israel-Iran war. UAE, Dubai has been my home now for the last three years. I have spent a considerable amount of time here. I was actually shooting on the 28th at a studio in Dubai...We started hearing the explosions overhead, ran out of the studio, and saw missiles being intercepted. It's been a few, I can't lie, stressful days. I have my daughter here with me, Mahesh was away for work, he wasn't in Dubai thankfully," she said.

Actor Lara Dutta , who is currently in Dubai with her daughter Saira, has said she is feeling "nervous" and "stressed out" due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, due to the US-Iran conflict and is hoping to return to Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Lara, who is the wife of former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, revealed that she had travelled to Dubai, which has been her home for the past three years, for a brand-related commitment when the conflict began. She recalled hearing explosions and seeing missiles being intercepted while she was at a studio.

Lara is grateful to UAE government She also expressed her gratitude to the UAE government for its dedicated efforts in assisting people and ensuring their safety. “I just want to say that the UAE government has done an incredible job. I think, for every single person - I won't speak for anybody else - we felt really looked after. We felt wanted, we felt protected, regardless of our nationality or where we're from,” the actor said.

"We feel like we count, we matter. The UAE government, as a resident, as somebody living in this city, is making sure they do everything in their power to protect us and keep us safe. I'm amazed my gardener has been showing up every day mowing up my lawn, watering the plants," continued Lara. She also said that the delivery riders have been working.

Lara breaks down Towards the end of the video, Lara was seen speaking with tears in her eyes. "I've so much respect and admiration for just ordinary, normal people who don't have a choice of looking at wanting to get out, who are keeping this country running. We are actually looking at flights; there aren't too many, but there are some, Etihad and Emirates. But we are looking at flights to try and get back to Mumbai. More so because I think the kids are a lot more nervous about this, we are as well as grown-ups. We keep it together for the kids. So we are looking at flights and trying to get out by some means. We will figure it out," she added.

Lara talks about India-Pakistan conflict Lara also spoke about the conflict between India and Pakistan last year. She said, "I was in India when India and Pakistan went to war. We saw how well our country protected us there. It's the same here… No civilian deserves to live in fear or to be caught up in a war that is destabilising the entire region. I hope common sense will prevail. Better judgment will prevail with everybody who's making these decisions. Until then. We continue."

Friends and colleagues from the film industry commented on her post. "I'm glad you're safe, Lara, and credit where credit is due to the UAE govt," actor Richa Chadha said. Actor Sudhanshu Pandey wrote, "Lara, my dearest, you hang in there, all will be well. Stay together stay strong, this will be over soon."

Earlier, actors Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan were stranded in the UAE and have safely returned to India.

About US-Iran conflict The US and Israeli strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in West Asia.