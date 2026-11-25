Bengaluru, A delegation led by Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met JFE Engineering Corporation Managing Director Keiichi Nagaya and senior company representatives in Japan to explore collaboration in waste-to-energy, municipal solid waste management and urban infrastructure. Karnataka CM Shivakumar meets Japanese firms JFE Engineering, Panasonic Automotive to woo investment more

Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil was part of the delegation.

Discussions focused on JFE Engineering's expertise in converting municipal solid waste into energy in Japan and other markets, including India.

The company shared details of its waste-to-energy technology, which can generate about 15 MW of power while substantially reducing the volume of waste sent to landfills, the CMO said in a release on Wednesday.

The delegation explored adapting the Japanese company's technology and operating models to Karnataka's urban waste-management needs, integrating waste processing, energy recovery and long-term project operations.

The talks covered customised solutions based on each city's waste profile, collection systems, project scale and infrastructure requirements.

The Karnataka government expressed interest in expanding advanced waste-to-energy solutions beyond Bengaluru to other major cities in the state.

Both sides discussed identifying local partners to combine Japanese technology and engineering expertise with local capabilities for project development, implementation and long-term operations, the release said.

The state government will facilitate further engagement with JFE Engineering to explore viable waste-to-energy and urban infrastructure projects across Karnataka.

Separately, Shivakumar, Patil and officials met the leadership team of Panasonic Automotive in Japan, led by its President and CEO Mike Nagayasu.

The discussions focused on presenting Karnataka as a destination for advanced manufacturing and Global Capability Centres , and on opportunities for Panasonic Automotive to expand its presence and operations in the state, another CMO release said.

The delegation assured the company of the government's full support in facilitating investments and future collaboration, it said.

Shivakumar and Patil invited Panasonic Automotive to participate in the Global Investors Meet, Invest Karnataka 2027, and expressed interest in continuing the engagement to explore investment opportunities and strengthen industrial collaboration between Karnataka and Japan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.