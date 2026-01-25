Saina Nehwal on retirement: It was a shock for people but I had to listen to my body

Badminton champ Saina Nehwal, former world No. 1 and winner of multiple international titles, announced her retirement earlier this week, sending ripples across the sporting fraternity. Speaking to HTCity, the 35-year-old says that the decision had been on her mind for a while. Saina Nehwal

“I knew it since a long time and discussions kept happening, but eventually the best option was to quit. It came to a point where I had difficulty climbing the stairs. I had to listen to my body,” she shares, adding, “Having played for 25 years, of course I will miss being active. Coaching is always an option. I want to give back to society, but all that will take some time.”

On how her family responded, Saina says that her parents, husband Parupalli Kashyap, coaches, and doctors stood firmly by her: “Everyone was very supportive. Initially, it was a shock for some and also a bit of disappointment. But of all the people, I was the most disappointed. There is only so much you can do when your body is telling you to stop and heal.”

Saina insists that financial pressure was never a factor. “There was no worry about earning more. Luckily, I had opportunities coming my way from the very beginning. I am getting invited to events, institutes, colleges and schools for motivational lectures,” she says, adding that Kashyap is currently busy with coaching. “I am meeting and guiding young badminton players,” she says.

However, her competitive nature has made slowing down difficult. “I love competing, that is what motivates me. I have resumed gymming, although all I can do right now is running. I am not pressuring myself because I don’t want to injure myself further,” she says. Reflecting on the changing sports ecosystem, she says, “Today players have professional physios and dieticians from the beginning. We didn’t have that. I started really young.”

Speaking about the response to her retirement announcement, Saina admits she has been checking social media. “I’m glad comments are positive,” she says with a laugh.

Saina had announced separation from her husband Kashyap in July last year, citing a need for “peace, growth, and healing”. Within weeks, however, the two indicated that they were working towards reconciliation. She now looks forward to experiencing the world beyond competition.

“I travelled the world for my game, but never found the time to enjoy the places because I was always training and competing. That’s something I want to do now with Kashyap. I definitely want to go to London. New Zealand is beautiful, so is Australia. All these are on my bucket list.”