Barkha Bisht opens up on being cheated by ex-husband Indraneil Sengupta during their marriage: Infidelity is a choice

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Mar 31, 2025 12:41 PM IST

Barkha Bisht opens up on what led to the end of her marriage with ex-husband Indraneil Sengupta, his infidelity and her linkup with Karan Veer Mehra

Actors Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta met on the sets of their show Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, where they fell in love and eventually tied the knot in 2008. They were married for 14 years before getting divorced in 2022. There had been rumours of Indraneil cheating in their marriage that led to the separation.While Barkha hadn’t spoken about it before, she recently shed light on it.

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta
Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta

Talking about their relationship, Barkha told Siddharth Kanan that she wanted to keep the marriage, but added, “Indraneil chose to move out of the marriage for reasons best known to him. If it were in my hands, I would still be married. We had a good marriage. For four years, I have constantly felt that I wish I was lesser in everything—maybe things could have been okay. Infidelity and cheating are choices. The second choice is what you do after that.”

Sharing how it impacted her, the actor said, “It feels like physical pain. It was an experience I had to endure. My belief in humanity broke at that time, not my faith in marriage or love, and it is still somewhat broken. The worst thing you can do to a woman is break her trust because she cannot endure betrayal.”

Barkha’s name was also linked with actor Karan Veer Mehra, with people blaming him for her divorce. Reacting to that, she said, “Bahot special log hain meri life mein, jaise Karan Veer Mehra. Beech mein logon ne yeh bhi kaha ki mera aur Karan Veer ka kuch chakkar chal raha hai. A lot of people trolled me over it. Especially jab main usko Bigg Boss mein support karne gayi, sabne bola ki issi wajah se iski shaadi tooti hai. Kyunki itna Karan-Karan karti rehti hai.”

Follow Us On