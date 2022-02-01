Indraneil Sengupta on rumoured separation: There will be a lot of chaos and noise always, I like to keep quiet

Reports of there being trouble in paradise for Indraneil Sengupta and wife Barkha Sengupta have been on for a while. But Indraneil Sengupta believes in maintaining a dignified silence on the matter.

“First of all I would not like to comment on my personal life. I am a very closed person. I keep my life very private. I have never thought of answering people, trying to explain. It is none of their business,” he tells us.

Having said that, the actor, who in the past couple of months has seen massive success with Aranyak and Human, says that dealing with the all these conjunctures about personal life was not difficult.

“There will be a lot of chaos and lot of noise always. I keep quiet. Sometimes it will be about your work, sometimes about your personal life. As an actor my work is for public consumption, Indraneil Sengupta is not for public consumption. I will not let that happen at all,” he says.

So how does all this impact their 10-year-old daughter Meera? “I think she is very smart she is very intelligent,” he elaborates, “She does not get overwhelmed by the fact that we are both public and the kind of attention we get. She does not like attention herself. I don’t think it has bothered her at all.”

For now, Sengupta is focusing all his energies into his work and hopes to consolidate on the success of his two web projects.

“It has been a long wait. With both the shows doing so well and me getting great feedback, it is a great feeling. I feel OTT is a blessing. Mostly all actors would always say cinema is a better medium than TV in terms of creative satisfaction, in terms opportunity to grow. What happens in cinema is great, but cinema has also limited opportunity for actors. Not so many cinemas are being made and so the amount of actors getting absorbed in cinemas is lesser. Everyone aspired to get into cinemas but many don’t get the chance. That gap has been filled by OTT,” he ends.