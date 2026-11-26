Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
Akshay Kumar says big people in Bollywood don't cast him due to his 8-hour shift rule, compares working style with Tom Cruise and Christopher Nolan
On Koffee With Karan, Akshay Kumar said he generally completes films in about 55 to 65 days, citing Christopher Nolan and Tom Cruise as examples.
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan recently appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 9. During the episode, Akshay revealed that he follows an eight-hour work schedule, which has reportedly led some big producers to hesitate before collaborating with him. The actor also compared his working style with that of Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan and actor Tom Cruise.
Akshay Kumar on eight-hour work shift costing him films
During the episode, when Karan praised Akshay for giving debutant directors a chance and being considerate towards both producers and directors, Akshay said, “A lot of big people don’t want to cast me. There are a lot of rumours; they say I work for only eight hours. But they forget that I don’t even go to my vanity van for those eight hours. Our work is to be in front of the camera, and people want to see you beautiful in front of the camera, not tired. So I thought I would work eight hours, sleep for eight hours, spend two hours on my physique and dedicate a few hours to my family.”
Ravi praised Akshay's speed and energy on film sets, saying that the actor also helps producers save money by wrapping up films quickly. He added that Akshay usually completes a film in around 55 days, which benefits producers and provides employment to the 300-400 people who are part of a film unit.
Akshay then added that many people question how he manages to finish a film in 65 days. He said, “I recently read an interview with Christopher Nolan, and apparently he doesn’t take more than 90 days to complete a film. Tom Cruise completed Mission: Impossible in 55 days.”
Deepika Padukone's eight-hour shift demand sparked debate
In 2025, Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over her eight-hour shift demand sparked a debate about work-life balance for actors. Later, the producers of Kalki 2898 AD also announced that Deepika would not be part of the film's sequel. Soon after the announcement, reports about the actor demanding an eight-hour work shift and a share in the profits surfaced online.
In October 2025, Deepika defended her eight-hour work demand in an interview with CNBC-TV18. She pointed out that several male superstars in the industry had followed eight-hour shifts for years without facing similar scrutiny. She added that being a woman should not make her request seem pushy. Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia and others came out in support of the actor.
About Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie
Akshay will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5. The fifth instalment of the comedy franchise will also star Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor. The film is currently in production and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 8, 2027.
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