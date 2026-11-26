Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan recently appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 9. During the episode, Akshay revealed that he follows an eight-hour work schedule, which has reportedly led some big producers to hesitate before collaborating with him. The actor also compared his working style with that of Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan and actor Tom Cruise. Akshay Kumar says he has lost films due to 8-hour work shift demand. more

Akshay Kumar on eight-hour work shift costing him films During the episode, when Karan praised Akshay for giving debutant directors a chance and being considerate towards both producers and directors, Akshay said, “A lot of big people don’t want to cast me. There are a lot of rumours; they say I work for only eight hours. But they forget that I don’t even go to my vanity van for those eight hours. Our work is to be in front of the camera, and people want to see you beautiful in front of the camera, not tired. So I thought I would work eight hours, sleep for eight hours, spend two hours on my physique and dedicate a few hours to my family.”

Ravi praised Akshay's speed and energy on film sets, saying that the actor also helps producers save money by wrapping up films quickly. He added that Akshay usually completes a film in around 55 days, which benefits producers and provides employment to the 300-400 people who are part of a film unit.

Akshay then added that many people question how he manages to finish a film in 65 days. He said, “I recently read an interview with Christopher Nolan, and apparently he doesn’t take more than 90 days to complete a film. Tom Cruise completed Mission: Impossible in 55 days.”

Deepika Padukone's eight-hour shift demand sparked debate In 2025, Deepika Padukone's reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over her eight-hour shift demand sparked a debate about work-life balance for actors. Later, the producers of Kalki 2898 AD also announced that Deepika would not be part of the film's sequel. Soon after the announcement, reports about the actor demanding an eight-hour work shift and a share in the profits surfaced online.

In October 2025, Deepika defended her eight-hour work demand in an interview with CNBC-TV18. She pointed out that several male superstars in the industry had followed eight-hour shifts for years without facing similar scrutiny. She added that being a woman should not make her request seem pushy. Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia and others came out in support of the actor.