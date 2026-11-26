What begins as a search for treasure soon turns into something much bigger as Arjun realises that the carvings hold a deeper meaning. The trailer moves between the past and the present, showing supernatural forces at work, including one that appears to take control of a little girl. It hints at a mysterious entity with the power to threaten human existence, which is gradually growing stronger. Arjun eventually discovers that he has been chosen by God to save humanity and uncover the truth behind the mysterious force.

The trailer opens with an ancient supernatural force dating back 5,000 years. During an excavation, mysterious carvings are unearthed, setting the stage for the events that follow. Naga Chaitanya plays Arjun, a treasure hunter who is called in to help investigate the mystery.

The trailer of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film Vrushakarma is out. It offers a glimpse into a world of mythology, supernatural forces and large-scale fantasy, promising an intriguing story backed by grand visuals. It is directed by Karthik Varma Dandu.

Sharing the trailer on X, Naga Chaitanya expressed his excitement about the project. He wrote, “Here it is, the #VrushakarmaTrailer! I've been waiting to share this with you all. I'm grateful I got to play a part in a film this ambitious. This one is super close to my heart, and I can't wait for you to experience it on the big screen. Please do experience it with the best sound and visual equipment available to you. My sincere apologies on the delay... Thankful for all your patience and support. #VrushakarmaOnDec4.”

About Vrushakarma The film stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, with Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. Laapataa Ladies and Vibe fame Sparsh Shrivastava plays the main antagonist. Satya, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha, Jayaram, Dayanand Reddy, Brahmaji and Raghu Mukherjee will also be seen in key roles. Naga has reunited with his Virupaksha director Karthik Varma Dandu for this mystery thriller.

Produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, Vrushakarma will release in cinemas worldwide on December 4. The film will clash at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha and Salman Khan's war drama Maatrubhumi.