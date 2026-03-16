Naga Chaitanya on his new ripped physique for Vrushakarma: Happy that both hot and cute are being used to describe me

Naga Chaitanya is currently on a professional high. The actor recently received the Best Actor award at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards 2025 for his film Thandel (2025), and up next, he will be seen in the adventure drama Vrushakarma , where he plays a treasure hunter, and he calls it a “dream come true”. The first look of the film has been received well by the audience and he is ecstatic. “I've always wanted to be a part of a large scale spectacle film, with a nice mythical layer added to it. That was my dream in the last few years and finally that dream came true,” he says.

Ask him if it is because of the rootedness of the story that it appealed to not just the audience but also to him as an actor and Naga Chaitanya says, "Yes, because people have become curious about Indian mythology and stories of the land. Today, in the age of VFX and all the technology, we are able to show those stories in a better way. It's become a unique experience seeing all of it come to life. Not only in India, but even across the world, if you see why Indian films are doing so well, it's because our stories are so interesting. So being part of that mythical journey, it's a dream come true."

For Vrushakarma, Chaitanya dons a ripped physique, a glimpse of which he recently put up on social media, and it is something new that he is bringing to the screen. “I'm playing a treasure hunter, so there's so much styling that you can do and a lot of tools you can play around with as an actor in terms of the character design. Fitness is something I enjoy off screen too. In some of my previous characters, being fit or having a good looking physique was not part of it. But over here, it did fit into the role. So, I enjoyed bringing my off screen personality to the screen in terms of fitness,” he says. Tease him about his transition from being cute to hot and he quips, “Being an actor, you want to cover the entire spectrum. I'm happy that both the words are being used to describe me and I'd always like to stay relevant to both.”

Ask him if Vrushakarma has a potential to turn into a franchise of its own, and while Chaitanya is hopeful, he is also practical. He says, “I think success of the first film will dictate that.”