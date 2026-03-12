Naga Chaitanya flaunts shirtless six pack look for Vrushakarma, shares intense gym transformation
Naga Chaitanya, known for his calm off-screen persona, recently broke the internet with his new six-pack in a shirtless pose.
Popular South actor Naga Chaitanya’s latest physical transformation for his upcoming mythical thriller Vrushakarma has set social media on a buzz. The actor took to his social media to share glimpses of his recent look, showcasing a muscular avatar and behind-the-scenes moments. Scroll down to check out his latest transformation, which marks a drastic change from his romantic hero image.
Naga Chaitanya’s shirtless look
Naga Chaitanya is often known for his lover boy roles in the movies. However, this latest physical transformation for his upcoming thriller sets a different narrative for the character he is supposed to portray. The actor dropped a shirtless photo from the gym, and fans are thrilled by his intense physical transformation. Taking to his official Instagram account, Chaitanya shared a picture of himself holding a pair of dumbbells and some glimpses from behind-the-scenes of his shoot. Sporting a six-pack look, he captioned the post simply as ‘Being Arjun.’ The picture went viral within minutes of going live, and fans showered the post with likes, comments, and emojis.
The actor’s fitness trainer, Arunava Bhattacharyya, also commented, “Thank you for the opportunity to guide you to achieve this.”
Naga Chaitanya on his new look
The actor shared with HT Lifestyle what went into building this ripped physique for the movie, from a strict workout to disciplined eating.
Naga Chaitanya said, “For Vrushakarma, where I play a treasure hunter, the director and I wanted Arjun to have an athletic body since the film has several intense action-adventure sequences. We designed a special workout routine that focused on agility and strength while maintaining muscle volume.”
“As we approached the climax shoot, I was also on a strict diet to stay in that shape. My routine included strength training, swimming, and yoga. Since I naturally enjoy living a healthy lifestyle and eating clean, the whole process was something I truly enjoyed,” he added.
His beefed-up look, complemented with a thick beard and neatly styled wavy hair, lends him an intense and mature demeanour perfectly suited to his character as the treasure hunter.
Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming movie
Naga Chaitanya, who was known for his lover boy portrayal in movies, is all set for his action thriller Vrushakarma. Directed by Virupaksha fame Karthik Dandu, it’s a high-budget mythical thriller, set to release in theatres on March 20, 2026. Written by Sukumar, the movie features Naga Chaitanya in the lead role alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary, while Sparsh Srivastav, Jayaram, and Satya Akkala will be seen in supporting roles. As the hype around Vrushakarma continues to build, fans are now eagerly waiting to see what kind of magic Naga Chaitanya will bring to theatres as the character Arjun.
