Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala seek blessings at Jagannath temple months after 1st wedding anniversary

In a video shared by ANI on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, Chaitanya was seen dressed in a traditional dhoti paired with a white shirt, while Sobhita looked elegant in a red saree. As the couple briefly interacted with the media outside the temple premises, Chaitanya was heard chanting “Jai Jagannath,” drawing cheers from devotees and fans gathered nearby.

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala visited the revered Jagannath Temple in Puri, Orissa, where they offered prayers and sought blessings just months after their first wedding anniversary. The couple arrived at the temple amid tight security and spent some time at the shrine on Saturday.

The temple visit comes months after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Chaitanya and Sobhita tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

The two actors were first linked in 2022, about a year after Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While they initially chose not to address the dating rumours publicly, speculation about their relationship grew after fans noticed them sharing pictures from similar vacation destinations and being spotted together on trips.

Their relationship eventually became official in August 2024 when the couple got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad. A few months later, they exchanged wedding vows in December, following a series of traditional pre-wedding celebrations attended by their inner circle.

Naga and Sobhita's latest work On the work front, Chaitanya is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Vrushakarma. The film recently unveiled its first glimpse, hinting at a story that blends elements of horror, mythology, adventure and action. Directed by Karthik Dandu and produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, the project stars Chaitanya alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary. The film also features Sparsh Shrivastava, known for Laapataa Ladies, along with Jayaram and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

Meanwhile, Sobhita was last seen in the Telugu crime thriller series Cheekatilo, which premiered on Prime Video in January 2026.