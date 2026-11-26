Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.
Gunmaaster G9 box office prediction: Emraan Hashmi set for his 2nd biggest opening in 14 years, Aditya Datt film poised for ₹8 crore start
Emraan Hashmi is going action hero mode with Aditya Datt's Gunmaaster G9, a zany action film that releases this weekend.
It seems that the Emraan Hashmi renaissance has not stopped. The actor is set for another good start at the box office with Gunmaaster G9 after delivering the biggest hit of his career with Awarapan 2. Early trends for Gunmaaster G9 show the film is on track to exceed expectations and get a running start at the ticket window.
Gunmaaster G9 advance bookings
Advance bookings for Gunmaaster G9 opened just two days before the release. In 24 hours, the film had sold tickets worth ₹3 crore across all six days. The opening day gross stands at ₹80 lakh, with over 32K tickets sold. The Aditya Datt-directed film is neck and neck with the other Bollywood release of the week - Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which has grossed ₹84 lakh in advance bookings, but sold fewer tickets at 29K.
Gunmaaster G9 box office prediction
Trade insiders are bullish about Gunmaaster G9’s prospects on its opening day, due to good interest in smaller centres and the Hindi heartland, particularly among the young crowd who have adopted Emraan Hashmi as their favourite star over the last couple of years. The film is poised to earn ₹8 crore net on its opening day, according to liberal estimates. Even the more scathing conservative estimates say the film should earn over ₹6 crore on its release day.
Either way, the film is poised for one of Emraan’s best starts ever. If it does get to ₹8 crore, it will be the actor’s second-best opening day since 2012, when Raaz 3 opened at over ₹10 crore. In the intervening years, only one Emraan Hashmi film - Awarapan 2 - crossed that. That happened just three months ago when the much-awaited sequel opened at ₹21 crore and went on to gross ₹213 crore worldwide.
All about Gunmaaster G9
Gunmaaster G9 brings Emraan, director Aditya Datt and composer Himesh Reshammiya together again, nearly two decades after their 2005 film Aashiq Banaya Aapne. The film also stars Genelia D'Souza and Aparshakti Khurrana in lead roles. The trailer also makes room for romance with Afsaana Banaaya Aapne, sung and composed by Himesh, featuring Asees Kaur. The song plays as Genelia's character tries to convince Emraan's character not to let their past affect their relationship.
The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir. It is scheduled for worldwide release in theatres on November 27.
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