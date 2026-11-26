Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.
Aaradhya Bachchan channels Disney princess as she poses with Aishwarya Rai, aunt Shrima Rai in unseen pic from birthday bash
A photo shared by Shrima Rai shows Aishwarya Rai, her daughter Aaradhya and Shrima Rai together at a birthday celebration.
Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai's family moments often draw attention, and a recent picture shared by her sister-in-law Shrima Rai has offered a glimpse into one such celebration. The photo features Aishwarya, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and her mother, Vrinda Rai, posing together with the family during a birthday celebration.
Shrima Rai shares picture with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan
On Wednesday, Shrima took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the celebration. The first few photographs offered glimpses of the gifts and flowers she received for her birthday, which she celebrated on November 21. However, it was the final picture that caught attention, as it featured Shrima posing with Aaradhya, who was dressed in a white gown and a princess tiara. Aaradhya was seen holding her grandmother Vrinda close, while her mother, Aishwarya, stood right beside them. Aishwarya also kept her nephew close as they posed for the family picture.
Sharing the pictures, Shrima wrote, "Birth-day in my camera roll… Gratitude, flowers, a surprise media post, some indulgence, more flowers and late evening with kids and mil." While Shrima celebrated her birthday on November 21, Aaradhya turned 15 just five days earlier, on November 16.
Shrima is married to Aishwarya's brother, Aditya, and they have two sons, Shivansh and Vihaan. She is a content creator and beauty vlogger who shares videos on hair care, outfit styling, updates about her latest brand collaborations and glimpses of her family life. Shrima also won the Mrs India Globe title in 2009 after securing the second position at the Mrs India pageant.
Aaradhya is the daughter of actors Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan. She is occasionally spotted accompanying Aishwarya at public events, on international trips and at the Cannes Film Festival. On Aaradhya's 15th birthday, she received a special wish from her grandfather, actor Amitabh Bachchan. He took to his blog and wrote, "Ghar ki poti ka janm divas sunahara aur bhagyashali rahe, Ishwar se yahi prarthana...Aur jo sneh Ravivar se mila woh ati smaraniya raha, aap sabki prarthanaon ka abhinandan (May the birthday of the family's beloved granddaughter be golden and blessed. This is my prayer to God. The love and affection I received on Sunday were truly memorable. My heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their prayers)."
About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's recent work
Most recently, Aishwarya featured in an advertisement for JW Marriott. On the big screen, she was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II. The historical action drama continued the story of the Chola dynasty, picking up from the events of Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022). Released in theatres on April 28, 2023, the film also featured Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles, alongside Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Vikram Prabhu. It received positive reviews and collected over ₹300 crore worldwide at the box office.
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