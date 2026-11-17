Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, celebrated her 15th birthday on November 16. Her grandfather and superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a sweet birthday wish for her and also expressed gratitude to those who came to meet him during his Sunday darshan. Amitabh Bachchan with his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan pens birthday wish for granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan On Monday, Big B took to his personal blog and shared pictures from his Sunday darshan. Alongside them, he wrote, "Ghar ki poti ka janam diwas sunehra aur bhagyashaali rahe, yahi Ishwar se prarthana hai (May the granddaughter of the family have a golden and fortunate birthday. This is my prayer to God). The affection I received on Sunday was truly unforgettable. My heartfelt thanks for all your prayers and blessings."

Aishwarya and Abhishek, however, did not share any birthday wishes for their daughter on social media. Recently, Aaradhya was seen enjoying a Diwali party with her cousins, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. A picture of her bonding with Agastya at the party melted hearts online.

About Aaradhya Bachchan Aaradhya Bachchan is the daughter of actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. She is occasionally spotted accompanying Aishwarya at public events, on international trips and at the Cannes Film Festival. She also made headlines in 2023 when her family approached the Delhi High Court over misleading online content about her health. The court restrained several YouTube channels from publishing such content, emphasising the need to protect a minor's dignity and privacy.

About Amitabh Bachchan's recent and upcoming work Big B is currently busy shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The superstar had taken a break from his usual social media updates last month after being advised to rest and recover, but returned to the sets on November 12.

On the big screen, Big B was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi thriller saw the 84-year-old actor essay the role of Ashwatthama. His performance impressed viewers, with many praising him for carrying the film on his shoulders. The film collected over ₹1,000 crore at the worldwide box office.