Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai arrive at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash holding hands, can't take their eyes off each other in a loved-up moment

The couple arrived hand-in-hand, with Abhishek holding on to Aishwarya's hand even as they greeted other guests. Abhishek looked dapper in a black sherwani-style ensemble featuring a long, intricately embroidered jacket with a high collar, which he paired with matching black trousers. Aishwarya looked elegant in a vibrant red saree featuring an elaborate golden border. She completed her traditional look with heavy gold jewellery, leaving her hair open in soft waves.

Designer Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai on November 5, with several A-listers in attendance. From Akshay Kumar to Madhuri Dixit, many celebrities arrived at the party with their families. However, it was Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai 's appearance that caught everyone's attention.

The couple also posed for photographs together on the red carpet. When the paparazzi requested solo pictures, they politely declined. In a heartwarming moment, Abhishek pulled Aishwarya closer as they posed together. The two were also seen exchanging smiles and sharing a conversation, unable to take their eyes off each other as the cameras captured them.

Fans were delighted to see them happy. One of the comments read, "They both look so happy together." Another commented, "Giving 2008 energy again." Another fan wrote, "Cutiess, they can't seem to take their eyes off each other." Another comment read, "They are looking at each other almost like lovers reunited. So cutee, I'm gonna cry."