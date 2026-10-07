‘Literally took personal responsibility’: Abhishek Bachchan reveals King co-star Shah Rukh Khan’s role in his career and the advice he still follows

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has carried one piece of advice from Shah Rukh Khan with him for years, long before he made his acting debut. It is simple, but perhaps easier said than done: if you are doing a film, you have to love the film you are doing right now. Looking back at that conversation, Abhishek says the same thought continues to shape the way he approaches his work. Shah Rukh Khan ‘literally took personal responsibility’ for Abhishek Bachchan, actor reveals advice he still follows.

The advice Abhishek Bachchan never forgot In an interview with BBC Asian Network ahead of King, Abhishek went back to his younger days, when Sundays meant cricket at filmmaker Aditya Chopra's house. Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and Sikandar Kher were among the people he would play with. Shah Rukh Khan was also around during that period and, as Abhishek remembers it, became an "elder brother" to the group. The video was liked by Hrithik.

He has remained close to Shah Rukh and says the superstar has been a constant source of support. Speaking about his involvement in his career, he said Khan has “literally taken personal responsibility several times now, including in King as well.”

Abhishek then recalled a conversation he had with Khan before he entered the film industry. He had asked the actor a fairly straightforward question: “Which is your favourite film?” He told Abhishek, “My favourite film is the film I am doing right now. Because if that is not my favourite film, then why am I doing it? So, what I am doing right now has to be my favourite. What has happened in the past is the past. I don't think about it. Right now it is King."