‘Literally took personal responsibility’: Abhishek Bachchan reveals King co-star Shah Rukh Khan’s role in his career and the advice he still follows
Speaking about his involvement in his career, he said Shah Rukh Khan has “literally taken personal responsibility several times now, including in King as well.”
Actor Abhishek Bachchan has carried one piece of advice from Shah Rukh Khan with him for years, long before he made his acting debut. It is simple, but perhaps easier said than done: if you are doing a film, you have to love the film you are doing right now. Looking back at that conversation, Abhishek says the same thought continues to shape the way he approaches his work.
The advice Abhishek Bachchan never forgot
In an interview with BBC Asian Network ahead of King, Abhishek went back to his younger days, when Sundays meant cricket at filmmaker Aditya Chopra's house. Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and Sikandar Kher were among the people he would play with. Shah Rukh Khan was also around during that period and, as Abhishek remembers it, became an "elder brother" to the group. The video was liked by Hrithik.
He has remained close to Shah Rukh and says the superstar has been a constant source of support. Speaking about his involvement in his career, he said Khan has “literally taken personal responsibility several times now, including in King as well.”
Abhishek then recalled a conversation he had with Khan before he entered the film industry. He had asked the actor a fairly straightforward question: “Which is your favourite film?” He told Abhishek, “My favourite film is the film I am doing right now. Because if that is not my favourite film, then why am I doing it? So, what I am doing right now has to be my favourite. What has happened in the past is the past. I don't think about it. Right now it is King."
What to know about King
King is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, with Siddharth and Mamta Anand's Marflix Pictures also backing the film.
The action thriller marks Suhana Khan's theatrical debut. She plays a young protege who is trained by Shah Rukh Khan's veteran assassin. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat and Arshad Warsi. Recent reports suggest that film will also mark the reunion of SRK with Kareena Kapoor Khan. She will film a dance number with the actor.
King is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on December 24, 2026.
Abhishek Bachchan's work
Abhishek was most recently seen in Kaalidhar Laapata on ZEE5. The Madhumita directorial was the Hindi remake of her Tamil film KD A Karuppu Durai, also directed by her.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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