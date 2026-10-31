Diljit Dosanjh pauses Delhi concert for CRPF officer on stage, hugs her and says she reminds him of his mother

Diljit also shared a video from the concert on his Instagram account, in which he thanked a female CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) officer, saying her presence reminded him of his mother. He acknowledged the efforts of Delhi Police and the CRPF in ensuring smooth arrangements. “Give her a big round of applause. If you are not here, we can't feel safe. You have given us a lot. Thank you so much,” he said.

Diljit Dosanjh put on a grand show in Delhi on Friday, as he kickstarted the India leg of his Aura tour at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. It featured his hit songs and heartfelt fan interactions as he performed in a sold-out concert that went ahead under enhanced security, with hundreds of security personnel deployed around the premises and traffic restrictions enforced in the surrounding areas until midnight.

He hugged her and said into the mic, “You remind me of my mother. Today, before the concert, I got a call from my mother, and she was asking me to take care, but I told her not to worry. Now, looking at you, I feel like my own mother is standing beside me.”

Diljit gave her another hug and presented her with a small gift package. He smiled and also gave her a salute on stage, winning over fans who cheered for the singer's heartfelt gesture. In the caption of his post, Diljit wrote, "Shoutout to Delhi FANS 🫶🫶 Shoutout to @delhi.police_official Shoutout to #crpf Shoutout to @officialdmrc Shout to @bookmyshow.live."

Diljit also thanks fans The Delhi show faced uncertainty after Delhi Police initially withheld permission, citing security and law-and-order commitments during the festive season.

The clearance was subsequently reconsidered and granted after organisers, BookMyShow Live, submitted a detailed security, traffic and crowd-management plan and assured the police of compliance with its requirements. After the concert, Dosanjh thanked Delhi fans on Instagram and once again addressed the difficulties he faced while organising the show. "Thank you so much, all the Delhi fans. We had a lot of problems. I don't want to say what they were. Too many problems. I do shows all over the world, but I don't face so many problems. Whenever I start a show in India, problems also start for me, especially for me. I don't know why?