Ramayana advance booking crosses ₹40 crore five days before release; deadlock with Indian exhibitors ends for Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film
Ramayana is set to have a global release on November 5, preceded by paid previews in North America on November 4 evening.
The floodgates have opened for Ramayana advance booking with less than a week to go for its big release. The Nitesh Tiwari film had its world premiere in Los Angeles earlier this week, which led to a huge jump in pre-sales in the US. But back home, the film had been crippled by a deadlock between the distributors and exhibitors, due to which many shows hadn’t opened up. On Saturday, the deadlock was finally broken, raising hopes for an increased pace of advance bookings in its final week.
How Ramayana pre-sales are faring
Advance bookings for Ramayana opened on Dussehra, 15 full days before its global release. But for the next 10 days, only the Hindi version had extensive shows. And there, too, most of the single-screen and smaller centres had yet to open. The reason was a stalemate between the distributors and exhibitors. Dharma Productions, the film’s distributor in India, had asked for a higher share of theatrical revenue, citing the film's higher production costs. The distributors had shared two options: a 55% share over the first 11 days, or a three-week slab structure, with 60% going to the distributor in week 1, 50% in week 2, and 40% in week 3. The exhibitors were unwilling to give up higher revenue as they said they were responsible for their costs. Additionally, they were wary of setting a precedent, as a settlement could prompt other big films to seek higher revenue.
This led to a stalemate, with negotiations continuing for over a week. Sacnilk reported that on Friday, the deadlock was resolved, even though neither party shared the exact terms agreed upon. By Saturday, the number of screens for the film had increased to almost 2500. By October 31 afternoon, five days before its release, the film had grossed ₹16.5 crore in advance bookings in India, selling over 3 lakh tickets. The Kannada version, which had been limited to a handful of shows, now accounted for 13% of the total gross across 150 screens. The Telugu and Tamil shows are also opening up steadily now and should be fully open by Monday.
Ramayana sees a boost overseas
What has helped Ramayana’s case is the pre-sales buzz overseas. In North America, the film will have paid previews on November 4, the eve of its release. The 24 hours after its world premiere saw the film register a 27% jump in collections. By Friday, the film had earned $2.5 million in overseas advance bookings, including over $1 million for the US paid previews alone. This takes the film’s worldwide advance-booking gross to ₹40 crore five days before its release.
All about Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The first part is scheduled for worldwide release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is set for Diwali 2027. The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.
Sony Pictures will handle global distribution, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market. The film is also planned for a worldwide IMAX release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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