In final interview weeks before death, Sanjay Gupta revealed he proposed to wife after 7 years apart, shared their pets, families kept them connected

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away on Saturday at the age of 59. While he was known for directing acclaimed gangster dramas such as Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and others, not many knew about the romantic side of his personal life. In his last interview, released a month before his death, the filmmaker opened up about separating from his first wife, Anuradha Gupta, and eventually marrying her again after seven years apart. Sanjay Gupta died on Saturday at the age of 59.

Sanjay Gupta proposed to first wife again after seven years of separation In a podcast on Hussain Zaidi Files, Sanjay spoke about how he and Anuradha separated after seven years of marriage due to issues in their relationship. The two filed for divorce and spent the next seven years apart. However, they never completely lost touch, as their families and pets continued to bring them together.

Recalling how they remained connected during their separation, Sanjay said, "I had other relationships during the time we were separated, but during this time there was this common factor between us, which was our two pets who used to live with me. So, she would come almost once a week, twice a week to meet them. During that time we would also meet. There was also this strong connect - she was really attached to my mother, who used to live separately, and I was very attached to her family. So, every birthday, wedding, Diwali - everything was celebrated together. So we never really went out of touch completely."