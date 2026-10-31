In final interview weeks before death, Sanjay Gupta revealed he proposed to wife after 7 years apart, shared their pets, families kept them connected
In his final interview, released a month before his death, Sanjay Gupta recalled separating from his first wife and reuniting with her.
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away on Saturday at the age of 59. While he was known for directing acclaimed gangster dramas such as Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and others, not many knew about the romantic side of his personal life. In his last interview, released a month before his death, the filmmaker opened up about separating from his first wife, Anuradha Gupta, and eventually marrying her again after seven years apart.
Sanjay Gupta proposed to first wife again after seven years of separation
In a podcast on Hussain Zaidi Files, Sanjay spoke about how he and Anuradha separated after seven years of marriage due to issues in their relationship. The two filed for divorce and spent the next seven years apart. However, they never completely lost touch, as their families and pets continued to bring them together.
Recalling how they remained connected during their separation, Sanjay said, "I had other relationships during the time we were separated, but during this time there was this common factor between us, which was our two pets who used to live with me. So, she would come almost once a week, twice a week to meet them. During that time we would also meet. There was also this strong connect - she was really attached to my mother, who used to live separately, and I was very attached to her family. So, every birthday, wedding, Diwali - everything was celebrated together. So we never really went out of touch completely."
'Never fell out of love with her'
Deep Dive
He eventually decided to propose to Anuradha again, realising that neither of them had been able to move on. Recalling the moment, he said, "I separated from her, but I never fell out of love with her. Then one fine day, I just went up to her and proposed to her and said what is the point of living like this. You have not been able to move on and same with me, so let’s give ourselves another shot. I was lucky that she said yes. "
The couple reunited and remained together until his death. They also had two kids - son, Shivaansh Gupta, and, daughter, Dalai Gupta.
About Sanjay Gupta's death
Sanjay Gupta died on Saturday at the age of 59. He was found at his home in Versova after an apparent fall late on Friday night. According to the police, he suffered a severe head injury. His family found him the following morning and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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