Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala director Sanjay Gupta dies at 57, confirm friends; industry in shock
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has died at the age of 57. Friends and collaborators confirm the news.
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has passed away at the age of 57. While the exact reason is yet to be revealed, the news has been confirmed to HT City by Sanjay's friends and collaborators. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who worked with Sanjay on the 2017 Hrithik Roshan-Yami Gautam Dhar starrer Kaabil, tells us, “It is shockingly sad.”
Filmmaker Milap Zaveri says, “It am too heartbroken. I am on the way to his house right now.” Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who collaborated with Sanjay on the film Visfot, is “shocked beyond his wits”.
Sanjay was known for directing films such as Kaante, Zinda, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala. Stars like Sanjay Dutt, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor were among his frequent collaborators.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More