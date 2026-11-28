Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday welcomed the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Delimitation Bill, saying it would pave the way for implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet, and appealed to all 80 Lok Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh to support the proposed legislation. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The CM said the women’s reservation law had already been passed by Parliament under Modi’s leadership. The Cabinet’s approval of the Delimitation Bill would now facilitate an increase of 50% in the number of seats in Parliament and state legislative assemblies, he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the proposed increase would be based on the 2011 Census. The existing proportion of Lok Sabha seats held by each state would be retained, and the number of seats would be increased in the same proportion. He said this arrangement would ensure that no state’s share was adversely affected.

Adityanath said the measure would enable women to receive at least 33% representation in Parliament and state assemblies. He described it as a significant step towards the political empowerment of women and said the reservation would initially be implemented for 15 years.

The Chief Minister said the process of rotation of reserved seats would be taken forward through the Election Commission. He said the initiative would give women, who constitute half the population, a greater role in legislative institutions.

Appealing to all 80 MPs from Uttar Pradesh to support the Delimitation Bill, Yogi said their backing would help clear the way for implementing the women’s reservation law in the 2029 general elections.

He described women’s empowerment as a foundation for building a prosperous India and said the proposed legislation offered elected representatives an opportunity to strengthen the goals of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and a Viksit Bharat.

The Chief Minister urged representatives across party lines to extend their support to the initiative, saying the implementation of the law would be an important step towards ensuring greater representation of women in decision-making bodies.