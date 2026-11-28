For decades, the fight against tuberculosis has largely been measured through the language of disease like cases detected, patients treated, treatment completed and lives saved. But tuberculosis also has another language the one that is less visible but equally consequential; economics. Microscopic view of Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria. Medical illustration (Pete - stock.adobe.com) more

Every person who remains undiagnosed for longer than necessary represents more than a clinical gap. It can mean another day away from work, another day of lost household income, another visit to a health facility, another expense for a family already living with limited resources and, most importantly, another period during which transmission may continue. This is why India's ambition to eliminate tuberculosis must increasingly be viewed not only as a public-health objective, but as an investment in the country's human and economic productivity.

India has invested substantially in expanding its molecular diagnostic infrastructure. The evolution from conventional microscopy towards Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT)-based molecular platforms like indigenous Truenat or the imported GeneXpert (CBNAAT), has helped bring faster diagnosis closer to patients and strengthened the ability of the health system to identify tuberculosis and, where required, drug resistance. But infrastructure alone does not constitute access. The true value of a diagnostic network is not the number of machines installed, but the number of patients who can actually receive a timely and reliable diagnosis through it. Availability of these machines at PHCs, CHCs and district hospitals ensure wider access and better health care outcomes.

Over the last few years, the shift from state-level procurement towards more centralised procurement mechanisms has helped strengthen continuity in the supply of essential diagnostic systems and kits. Greater consistency in procurement and distribution is critical to ensuring that point-of-care molecular testing platforms remain operational, utilisation continues to improve, and diagnostic services are not disrupted by shortages or stock-outs.

The results are visible. Since December 2024, the intensified TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan has screened over 20 crore vulnerable people and detected 32.65 lakh TB patients, including nearly 10.9 lakh asymptomatic cases. The government reports a 21% reduction in TB incidence and a 25% decline in mortality over the past decade, with treatment coverage reaching 92%.

This distinction has an important economic dimension, but also a significant human cost. The price of a diagnostic test is visible and can be accounted for within a health budget. But the cost of a missed diagnosis or a misdiagnosis is far less tangible and is distributed across the patient, household, health system and wider economy.

For a patient, delayed or missed diagnosis can mean repeated consultations, additional investigations, prolonged suffering, higher risk of mortality, travel expenses and lost wages. For a worker, it can mean lost productivity and, in some cases, loss of employment. For a household dependent on daily earnings, even a relatively short period of illness can create difficult choices between health care, food, education and other essential expenses. From the perspective of national productivity, these individual losses accumulate.

The larger question, therefore, is what India is actually measuring when it evaluates the efficiency of its TB response. If the assessment stops at the immediate cost of a test, it captures only one side of the equation. The more consequential measure is the value created by finding a patient early, preventing disease from progressing, reducing the need for more intensive care, limiting the period of infectiousness and protecting the patient's ability to return to work and normal life. When multiplied across thousands of patients, these avoided costs become significant for households, health services and the economy, especially for a country like India.

Timely diagnosis is, therefore, not simply an expenditure within the health system; it is an investment that protects the productivity and economic participation on which communities and the country depend.

Efficiency in health care cannot mean looking only at the immediate expenditure associated with a test, machine or diagnostic programme. True efficiency must consider the downstream costs that expenditure can prevent. The cost of finding one patient early may be measurable in the price of a diagnostic test. The cost of not finding that patient can potentially be far higher, including additional illness, additional treatment requirements, lost productivity and further transmission.

We rightly speak about continuity of treatment, access to medicines, nutrition support and adherence. But before a patient can receive treatment, the health system must first find that patient. There can be no treatment for the patient who remains invisible to the system.

India's next phase of TB elimination should therefore measure diagnostic success not merely through infrastructure created, but through outcomes: How quickly can a symptomatic person access testing? How close is that testing to the patient's home? How rapidly does diagnosis translate into appropriate treatment?

These questions sit at the intersection of public health, economics, rural development and productivity. The ultimate return on investment from TB elimination is not simply the number of tests performed, or treatment courses completed. It is the worker who remains productive, the child who does not lose a parent to prolonged illness, the family that avoids catastrophic expenditure and the community in which transmission is interrupted.

TB elimination is, therefore, an investment in India's people and India's productive capacity. The most expensive diagnosis may not be the one that costs the most. It may be the diagnosis that is missed or comes too late.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Arun Kumar Jha, Indian Economic Service (retd), former economic adviser, Government of India.