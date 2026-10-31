Sanjay Dutt pays tribute to late friend Sanjay Gupta, vows to fulfil his dream of making Kaante 2
Sanjay Dutt paid tribute to his longtime friend and filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who died on Friday after an accidental fall at home.
Actor Sanjay Dutt has paid tribute to his late friend and filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who died on Friday at the age of 59 after an accidental fall at his home. Sanjay took to Instagram to share old photographs with the filmmaker and remember their years of friendship.
'Will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother'
In his Instagram post, Sanjay wrote about the bond he shared with Sanjay Gupta. He said, "Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change."
The actor also revealed that he had recently been discussing a sequel to their iconic film Kaante with Gupta. The actor said he would fulfil the filmmaker's dream of making the sequel in his memory. He wrote, "I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together. We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul 🙏🏼."
Deep Dive
Sanjay Gupta and Sanjay Dutt's friendship
Sanjay Gupta shared a close friendship with Sanjay Dutt. The two first bonded on the sets of Raj Sippy's Thanedaar (1990), where the filmmaker worked as an assistant director and the actor played the lead role. Sanjay Dutt later starred in Sanjay Gupta's directorial debut, Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994).
The two went on to collaborate on several films, including Khauff, Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Plan, Zinda and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Their professional partnership also included Dus Kahaniyaan.
However, their friendship reportedly hit a rough patch in 2007 during the making of Shootout at Lokhandwala, following disagreements. In an old interaction with The Times of India in 2013, Sanjay Gupta admitted that the two had not spoken for three years. They eventually ended their dispute at Amitabh Bachchan's 70th birthday party in 2012.
Suniel Shetty pays tribute
Suniel, who worked with Sanjay in projects like Kaante and Mumbai Saga, remembered the filmmakers and wrote, "Still trying to come to terms with this news. We've spent so many days together, made films, shared laughs, arguments, ideas and memories that will stay with me forever. Never imagined I'd be writing something like this for you. Rest easy Sanj. You'll be missed more than words can say.
About Sanjay Gupta's death
Sanjay Gupta was found dead at his home in Versova on Saturday morning. He was 59. According to the police, he appears to have fallen inside his house late on Friday night, suffering a severe head injury. His wife and two children found him lying in a pool of blood when they woke up in the morning. They rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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