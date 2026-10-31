Sanjay Dutt pays tribute to late friend Sanjay Gupta, vows to fulfil his dream of making Kaante 2

The actor also revealed that he had recently been discussing a sequel to their iconic film Kaante with Gupta. The actor said he would fulfil the filmmaker's dream of making the sequel in his memory. He wrote, "I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together. We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul 🙏🏼."

In his Instagram post, Sanjay wrote about the bond he shared with Sanjay Gupta . He said, "Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change."

Actor Sanjay Dutt has paid tribute to his late friend and filmmaker Sanjay Gupta , who died on Friday at the age of 59 after an accidental fall at his home. Sanjay took to Instagram to share old photographs with the filmmaker and remember their years of friendship.

Sanjay Gupta and Sanjay Dutt's friendship Sanjay Gupta shared a close friendship with Sanjay Dutt. The two first bonded on the sets of Raj Sippy's Thanedaar (1990), where the filmmaker worked as an assistant director and the actor played the lead role. Sanjay Dutt later starred in Sanjay Gupta's directorial debut, Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994).

The two went on to collaborate on several films, including Khauff, Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Plan, Zinda and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Their professional partnership also included Dus Kahaniyaan.

However, their friendship reportedly hit a rough patch in 2007 during the making of Shootout at Lokhandwala, following disagreements. In an old interaction with The Times of India in 2013, Sanjay Gupta admitted that the two had not spoken for three years. They eventually ended their dispute at Amitabh Bachchan's 70th birthday party in 2012.