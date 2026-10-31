Sanjay Gupta remade Reservoir Dogs as Kaante; Quentin Tarantino said he loved the ‘rip-off’, called it fabulous
Sanjay Gupta's most famous work, Kaante, was a ‘rip-off’ of Reservoir Dogs. Quentin Tarantino, who directed the original, loved the remake.
Right from the start of his career, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta made a name for himself by remaking, or sometimes blatantly ripping off, Hollywood films. But his remakes often captured a new aesthetic, untapped in Indian cinema, helping them stand on their own. His most famous work is undoubtedly Kaante, the 2002 release that ushered in an era of stylised gangster flicks set in the US. Kaante was a remake of Quentin Tarantino’s seminal hit Reservoir Dogs, and the director went on record to say he ‘loved the rip-off’.
Tarantino on Kaante
Both Kaante and Reservoir Dogs were stories of six criminals coming together for a bank heist, only to be betrayed by one of their own. Reservoir Dogs, released in 1992, put Tarantino on the map as a director to watch out for. Kaante, released 10 years later, did the same for Sanjay Gupta. In 2007, Tarantino spoke at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, where Indian filmmaker Srinivas asked him about his opinion of Kaante. Tarantino responded, “I think it was fabulous. Of the many rip-offs, I loved Hong Kong's Too Many Ways to Be No 1 and this one, Kaante. The best part is, you have Indian guys coming to the US and looting a US bank. How cool is that! I was truly honoured. And these guys are played by legends of Bollywood.”
Deep Dive
Kaante starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Kumar Gaurav in the lead roles. The film was a moderate box-office success, earning ₹43 crore worldwide. It was also noted for its differences with Reservoir Dogs, as it dealt with the characters’ backstories, something the Hollywood original did not. Tarantino himself noted, “Here I am, watching a film that I've directed, and then it goes into each character's background. And I'm like, 'Whoa! For I always write backgrounds and stuff, and it always gets chopped off during the edit. And so I was amazed seeing this. I felt this isn't Reservoir Dogs, and then it goes into the warehouse scene, and I am like, 'Wow, it's back to Reservoir Dogs'. Isn't it amazing!” The filmmaker reserved some special praise for Big B, saying he particularly liked the “big beard guy, the famous guy in Bollywood’.
Sanjay Gupta dies
Sanjay Gupta died at the age of 59 on Friday. The news of his death was confirmed by filmmaker and FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit on social media. The filmmaker died sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning at his home in Mumbai. In his social media post, Ashoke Pandit said the cause of death was a head injury. However, there is no official confirmation yet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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