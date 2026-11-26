He will reprise his iconic "X-Men" role as Professor Charles Xavier, popularly known as Professor X, in the film.

Stewart passed away in October 29 at the age of 86, after a brief battle with Alzheimer's.

New Delhi, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed that the studio is planning a special tribute for late actor Patrick Stewart in its upcoming film, "Avengers: Doomsday".

What is Professor X’s emotional scene with Magneto about in Avengers: Doomsday?

What is Professor X’s emotional scene with Magneto about in Avengers: Doomsday?

This will mark the actor's ninth and final portrayal of the character, whom he first played in the 2000 film "X-Men".

"We're long done filming that movie, and he did an amazing job for us," Feige said while speaking to the Entertainment Weekly.

"We're looking now at how we can put something together that honours and respects our friend," he added.

Director Joe Russo described Professor X as "the conscience" of the film, revealing that Stewart shares an emotional scene with actor Ian McKellen, who returns as Magneto.

"In a lot of ways, Xavier's the conscience in the movie," he said.

"He has a lovely scene with Ian McKellen, who's his best friend, in the film. It's a very emotional scene about forgiveness, and I think very resonant in the wake of his passing," he added.

Feige recalled Stewart's final day on the sets of "Avengers: Doomsday", which also turned out to be the actor's last day on a film set.

"He stood up and he gave a speech to the crew," Feige said, recalling Stewart's final day of shooting.

"We didn't know necessarily it would be his last day on a set, but he was sort of indicating to us that he thought it was," he added.

Director Anthony Russo also remembered how Stewart was visibly struggling with his health during filming but continued to give his best to the project and those working alongside him.

"It was clear that he was struggling with his health, and he worked so hard to deliver a performance and a presence - for us as directors, for his other actors, for the crew. You could see it wasn't just the effort of a regular actor showing up and delivering that kind of presence and performance and experience for others, collaboration," Anthony recalled.

"It was someone who was really being challenged in a very deep way on a health level, showing up and doing that. For him to have muscled through and delivered the performance that he did in that movie, and the experience that he delivered for all of us as collaborators, it made it intensely emotional," he said.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, "Avengers: Doomsday" features an ensemble cast comprising several returning Marvel Cinematic Universe stars along with characters from the "X-Men" franchise.

The film is is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on December 17. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across Marvel's Infinity Vision and other premium formats.

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