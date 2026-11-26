New Delhi, Filmmaker Vinod Kapri's "Pyre" is gearing up for its international release, with the film set to hit theatres in the UAE on November 27 and the United Kingdom on December 11. Vinod Kapri's 'Pyre' sets UAE, UK release date

Deepa Bharath is handling the film's UAE distribution, while Amandeep Dhillon's ReelIn UK is distributing it in the United Kingdom, according to a press release.

Featuring debut actors Padam Singh Kapri and Heera Devi, the film is set against the backdrop of the Kumaon Himalayas. It explores the challenges of migration from Himalayan villages and the enduring value of love and companionship in the later stages of life.

Kapri expressed his happiness over the film's international release, describing the audience response as "overwhelming".

"The love that "Pyre" has received from audiences has been truly overwhelming. We made this film with immense honesty and emotion, and seeing its journey extend beyond India is incredibly special," the director said in a statement

"I am delighted that audiences in the UAE and UK will now get an opportunity to experience this story on the big screen," he added.

Deepa Bharath and Amandeep Dhillon of ReelIn UK said the film transcends geographical boundaries and expressed hope that its themes would resonate with international viewers.

"'Pyre' is a heartfelt and compelling cinematic experience that transcends geographical boundaries. We are proud to bring this beautiful film to audiences in the UAE and UK and hope its universal themes of love, relationships and human connection resonate with viewers," they said in a statement.

Released theatrically in India on October 30, "Pyre" has been screened at several international film festivals.

The film has won 18 international awards, including 15 Best Film honours at festivals and events across Washington D.C., Chicago, Canada, Spain, Boston, Stuttgart, London and Birmingham, the release read.

Kapri also received the Best Director award at film festivals in Serbia and Boston.

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