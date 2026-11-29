Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
From Dangal to Ramayana: Indian cinema's biggest box office flex belongs to Nitesh Tiwari as he claims top 2 spots
Nitesh Tiwari now only has himself to beat as Ramayana: Part 1 beats Dhurandhar: The Revenge to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal made history a decade ago by becoming the highest-grossing film in Indian cinema. The film’s 2017 release in China, a year after its release in India, catapulted its box-office success. Crossing ₹2000 crore – a number no other Indian film has seen till date – Dangal remains untouchable. In the decade since then, many have come close to surpassing the film’s box office collections but have fallen short.
(Also Read: Ramayana worldwide box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi's epic beats Dhurandhar 2's lifetime to become 2nd highest Indian grosser)
While SS Rajamouli with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR, Sukumar with Pushpa 2: The Rule, Prashanth Neel with KGF: Chapter 2, Aditya Dhar with Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Atlee with Jawan, Siddharth Anand with Pathaan and Nag Ashwin with Kalki 2898 AD managed to cross the ₹1000 crore threshold, the ₹2000 crore threshold seemed elusive. Nitesh’s Ramayana: Part 1 has now come so close to reaching it.
Nitesh Tiwari to compete with himself for top spot
Deep Dive
Ramayana has grossed ₹1814 crore in 24 days of its release, beating Dhurandhar 2’s ₹1813 crore lifetime collection. Dangal has a lifetime collection of ₹2070 crore that has remained untouchable for a decade now. With Ramayana still showing a spike in collections during the weekend and showing no sign of slowing down yet, there’s hope for it to cross the ₹2000 crore barrier. The film also has no competition till Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi hits screens on December 3 and Shah Rukh Khan’s King releases on December 24. Even if the film doesn’t beat Dangal, Nitesh still holds the unique position of commanding the top 2 spots of all-time highest-grossing Indian films.
Directors who had more than one film in the top 10
Before the ₹1000 crore blockbusters pushed several films down the charts, several filmmakers had more than one film in the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films. Rajamouli once had 3 films- Baahubali, Baahubali 2: The Beginning and RRR in the top charts at the same time. Rajkumar Hirani had 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju. Kabir Khan, Siddharth Anand, and Vijay Krishna Acharya each had two films in the top spots: Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan; War and Pathaan; and Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan, respectively.
Ramayana was released in theatres on November 5 for Diwali after its October premiere at the Academy Museum. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash headline the film, produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. A sequel is scheduled for release in 2028.
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