Panjim (Goa) [India], November 27 (ANI): Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director behind 'Dangal' and Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming 'King,' took aspiring actors and filmmakers behind the scenes of the casting process at a masterclass at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The session, “The Casting Magic: Auditions Unplugged," turned into an extended conversation, with participants asking about everything from self-tapes and social media to age and the demands of the profession, reported Variety.

At the session, Chhabra recalled the casting of Dangal, Chhabra revealed that it took nearly two years, with around 14,000 girls auditioning for the roles.

"It took nearly two years, with around 14,000 girls auditioning for the roles. The casting process for Ramayana extended over six years," he said. He also recalled casting 384 people for Gangs of Wasseypur, a film that proved to be a major turning point in his career. "Gangs of Wasseypur changed my life", he said, as quoted in a press release shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Reflecting on his journey of over two decades, Chhabra spoke about how actor Aamir Khan was among the first people to notice his work. He said that his journey has been driven by an enduring passion for discovering new talent. With around 100 more films lined up over the next two to three years, he said he remains deeply invested in the process.

“There is so much talent in our country. I send my team all over the country to scout for talent. You have to go to the roots. Our country has so many cultural arts and sub-cultures where so much raw talent is displayed.” Directors, he added, hire him for his "opinion, ideas, not for data,” as quoted in a press note.

At the session, Chhabra urged actors preparing for an audition to go beyond memorising lines and analyse a character’s background, circumstances, social position and motivations.

“Designing the scene in your head is important. We want to understand the actor’s intellect. Please do your homework. If you understand life, you can understand acting,” said Chhabra as quoted in a press note.

On self-tapes, his advice was to choose a clean background, ensure good lighting and clear sound, use someone who can deliver cues naturally, and frame the shot close enough to capture the face and eyes.

“I want to focus on your face, your performance, not on the painting behind you,” he said as quoted in a press note.

Chhabra casting credits include 'Dhurandhar,' Aamir Khan’s 'Dangal,' Anurag Kashyap’s 'Gangs of Wasseypur,' Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Ramayana' and 'King,' due December 24. (ANI)