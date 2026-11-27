Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.
Shraddha Kapoor gained 10-12 kg for Eetha, pushed through gruelling rehearsals, recalls choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant
Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant said Shraddha Kapoor’s weight gain for Eetha increased the strain of rehearsing its climax song.
Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant has opened up about the challenges of shooting the climax song of Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha. She spoke about how Shraddha gained substantial weight to play the role of legendary Tamasha and Lavani artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. She revealed that the weight gain made rehearsals more challenging and affected the actor's stamina.
Shraddha Kapoor gained 10-12 kilos for climax sequence
Speaking about the preparations, Vaibhavi said Shraddha had gained around 10 to 12 kilos for that stage of her character. She told Variety India, “Laxman Utekar (director) decided to shoot in reverse order, starting with the second half and the climax song first. That meant preparing Shraddha after she had gained roughly 10 to 12 kilos for that stage of the character. Extra weight increases strain on the knees, calves, and stamina during fast transitions, so we pushed through grueling rehearsals and conditioning, taking it hour by hour.”
Shraddha Kapoor suffered injury while shooting climax song
Vaibhavi further revealed that Shraddha suffered a serious injury on the second day of shooting. The incident took place just before lunch, when the actor was dancing barefoot on a floor that had become warm due to the daytime heat, leading to friction and the risk of injury.
"It rattled everyone’s morale, but after a six-week to two-month break and strict physiotherapy, we returned with renewed focus and built mandatory warm-up, cool-down, and physio protocols around every subsequent Lavani," she added.
Earlier, at the launch of the song Ji Ji Re Ji in Pune, Laxman Utekar had praised Shraddha’s dedication to the film. He revealed that the actor rehearsed with 8 kg ghungroos for 25 days for the film. He said, "Shraddha rehearsed for each song for 25 days with 4 kg ghungroo on each leg for eight hours. Her feet used to get swollen. She immersed herself in the world of Tamasha and Lavani to understand its depth and learn the art form. The first day of the song shoot went well. But on the second day, Shraddha had a muscle tear, and we had to halt the shoot."
About Eetha
Eetha is rooted in Maharashtra's traditional Tamasha and Lavani dance forms and is inspired by the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Apart from Shraddha, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi. It will release in theatres on December 4.
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