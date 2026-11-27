In 2023, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action-drama Animal emerged as a blockbuster despite facing backlash for its violent and misogynistic tone. His previous film, Kabir Singh, released in 2019, also started a debate on toxic male behavior after becoming a huge success. His next is Spirit, with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, which releases in 2027. Sandeep Reddy Vanga wants his films to feel unpredictable for the audience. more

What Vanga said How does Sandeep Reddy Vanga manage to surprise his viewers with his films and keep it unpredictable with every new outing? The writer-director was speaking with Faridoon Shahryar on his YouTube channel where he shared, “I don't do it deliberately but I think, how do you hold the attention of the audience? They have been watching films for decades now, so something has to be new and something has to be surprising. There should be a shock value, but I do not plan it all. But it is in my writing process now. Even I get surprised now, as I am on my fourth film.”

About Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films Vanga made his directorial debut with the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film was a major success and was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh in 2019, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The Hindi remake also emerged as a commercial success, while sparking considerable debate over its portrayal of masculinity, relationships and violence.