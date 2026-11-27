Los Angeles, With Robert Pattinson finalised as the next James Bond, filmmaker Danny Boyle has thrown his support behind actor Jack O'Connell as a potential antagonist opposite Pattinson in the upcoming Denis Villeneuve-directed 007 film. Danny Boyle backs Jack O’Connell as potential Bond villain more

The Oscar-winning director made his remarks on the "Alchemy with Anthony Mason" podcast, acknowledging speculation about O'Connell being considered for the villain's role, adding that the actor would have been a "great Bond as well".

"Jack O'Connell would have been a great Bond as well. I can see they're beginning in all this talk they're talking about Jack O'Connell as a possible villain," he said, as quoted by Deadline.

The "Slumdog Millionaire" director, who recently worked with O'Connell on his upcoming film "Ink", also praised the actor's screen presence, drawing parallels between him and Pattinson.

"They have that thing – you want to watch them," Boyle said.

"It's impossible to quantify what it is, otherwise we'd all buy it for ourselves, but it's just there and you want to follow them," he added.

O'Connell, know for films such as "Sinners" and "28 Years Later", essays the role of British newspaper editor Larry Lamb in "Ink". It explores Rupert Murdoch's takeover of The Sun newspaper and the transformation of the British tabloid landscape.

Amazon MGM Studios officially announced Pattinson as the next James Bond on November 16. He will become the seventh actor to portray the 007 agent in the franchise's history, which spans more than six decades.

"He's a movie star, and I could see that from the first "Twilight" films," Boyle said.

"Him and Kristen Stewart, the two of them. You thought: they're movie stars. It's a given. There's not that many of them out there, and having a British pedigree will always help him in that world as well," he added.

Boyle had earlier suggested that Pattinson take over the role of the iconic spy from Daniel Craig in 2019, after watching his performance in Claire Denis' "High Life".

"It was so bizarre, because I was sitting there thinking: 'Oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond,' " he told Guardian.

Interestingly, Boyle was on board to direct 2021's "No Time to Die", the last film in the franchise, but exited the project in 2018 following creative differences with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Cary Joji Fukunaga eventually directed the film.

Villeneuve, known for films such as the "Dune" trilogy and "Blade Runner 2049", will helm the yet-untitled Bond film, with a screenplay penned by "Peaky Blinders" writer Steven Knight.

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