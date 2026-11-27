You Can See Everything Director: Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim Star rating: ★★★★ Is there anything left to know about Elizabeth Holmes? Elizabeth Holmes faces the camera in You Can See Everything. more

Once hailed as “next Steve Jobs” and one of the youngest self-made billionaires, Elizabeth Holmes went from being celebrated as a visionary to becoming one of the most infamous figures in Silicon Valley. She claimed that her company Theranos could transform healthcare with a device that could run hundreds of medical tests using only a few drops of blood. But the label from visionary changed to fraud as it was exposed that it was all a sham after all. She became a villainous face almost everyone hated.

Her story has been revisited and retold through books, documentaries and television adaptations, including Hulu’s The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried. But what Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim achieve with the nearly three-hour documentary You Can See Everything gives a whole new dimension to her personality and truth.

The premise 34 days before she was sent to prison, Holmes invited a film crew to document her every move. Fielder occupies the frame as the camera zooms in and stays close to capturing the slightest of shifts in her expressions as she encouragingly responds to every question about her invention, conviction and lies. Yet, what begins as an intimate portrait of Holmes, who stays with her husband Billy Evans and son William, slowly morphs into something confoundingly shocking.

Holmes tells Fielder that she has never lied in her life and she stands by what she has said. Meanwhile, Fielder tries to dig out reactions from her through his trademark irreverent humour, while also encouraging the viewer to almost sit in with them and come to conclusions. Either she is a victim of a controlling and narcissistic husband who is hyper-focused with every single of her movements and statements, or she is a pathological liar who will go to any lengths to twist her words and arrive at a conclusion that she intended.